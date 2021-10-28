Bosz announces alert with Paqueta and sends flowers to RC Lens

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: top 10 top scorers in history

The unavailability of Reine-Adelaide

“Jeff does everything to replay, train with the group. For him, it’s hard. He trained with the group, was in the duels, and there you have to stop again … I told him called when I heard the news, it’s hard for him. “

The absents

“We trained without Houssem Aouar and Lucas Paqueta. Normally, they will come back with us tomorrow. But we have to wait. Islam Slimani is with us in the group for training.”

The defeat against OGC Nice

“Immediately after the match, we were very disappointed. My staff, myself … When you lose a game clearly, you know the team was better. But there, it was absolutely not necessary, we were comfortable, well, it’s really lost points. That was my first feeling. I watched the game, I slept and when I woke up, I said to myself: “You absolutely must not forget the first 80 minutes “. I know that we are 9th, it is not an acceptable position. But to go far, we have to play well. And we play better and better. We cannot say that we played badly, to leaves the last 10 minutes. “

The end of the game

“In Saint-Etienne, we take a red card, in Nice, we take a goal from 10 … We lost 8 points after the 80th minute, took 8 goals, that’s too much. We have to work on that. “

The critics

“I am critical of my players, but also of myself.”

RC Lens

“I’m pretty sure there will be a show. I’ve seen a lot of footage of Lens, it’s a team that is not afraid, does high pressure, is not afraid to play. In my opinion, it will be a very interesting game. Here, you always have to win. The pressure, we put it ourselves. “





Aulas’ statements

“We are talking with the president, with Juninho. For me, there is no problem.”

