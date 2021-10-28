Boubacar Kamara has decided, his future known club?

Entered his last year of contract with OM, Boubacar Kamara is approaching a departure. The young midfielder would even have a preference for his future club.

OM Mercato: Kamara would have a preference for his future

Obviously courted during the last summer transfer window, Boubacar Kamara has chosen to stay at Olympique de Marseille this season. And yet, the vagueness still hangs over its future. While his contract with OM expires next June, the French international hopeful is turning a deaf ear regarding a possible extension of his lease. This firm position of the young player in particular stirs the envy of his suitors, who are already jostling at the gate to snatch his signature.

In recent weeks, Italian media have reported that AC Milan executives are very optimistic about bringing in Boubacar Kamara starting this winter. And this trend is gaining momentum. The journalist Nicolo schira ensures that the young OM player has a preference for the rest of his career.





He would be happy to join the Rossoneri in the event of departure from Marseille, reveals the Italian journalist for whom negotiations between the different parties should begin as soon as the winter transfer window opens. However, nothing has yet been finalized in this matter. New contenders have also entered the race to try to recover the midfielder of Olympique de Marseille.

Competition grows for Boubacar Kamara

Still according to the same source, the young midfielder of Olympique de Marseille would be in the crosshairs of “Two British clubs”. Manchester United would be interested in the versatile profile of the Marseillais. Bought by the wealthy Saudi investors, Newcastle United would also be back in the race, ready to pull out the checkbook to afford Boubacar Kamara for a few seasons. Winter promises to be very eventful for Marseille cracker.