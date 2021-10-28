Brad Pitt, another legal setback in his divorce from Angelina Jolie

The appeal from Brad Pitt, who is still fighting for fair alternate custody to see his children, has been dismissed.

Cold shower and brutal return to square one for Brad Pitt. According to information revealed on October 27, 2021 by the magazine “People”, the appeal request of the 57-year-old actor, who has been fighting for long months to obtain fair alternate custody to see his children, was rejected by the California Supreme Court.

In September, the star of the films “Fight Club” and “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” had asked through his lawyers to reconsider the file of his divorce with Angelina Jolie after the private judge who was handling their divorce, John Ouderkik, had been disqualified. The latter had put in place an agreement which stipulated that Brad Pitt could obtain more time with his five minor children. But Angelina Jolie and her lawyers then launched a procedure to dismiss John Ouderkik, on the grounds that the latter was not impartial and that he had not been transparent about all his cases – he had notably benefited from a separate job with Brad Pitt’s lawyers without mentioning it.





“Unethical behavior”

The previously made court ruling was therefore upheld this week, ruling out Brad Pitt’s chances of spending more time with his sons and daughters. The custody agreement kept in place is thus the one that was set in 2018. “(Angelina Jolie) focuses on her family and is happy that the well-being of her children is not being guided by behavior contrary to the law. ethics. As the California Courts of Appeal have confirmed, our legal system puts ethics and the best interests of children first, and will not tolerate judicial misconduct to reward the interests of a party. Ms. Jolie is happy that the family is now moving forward in cooperation, ”said a representative for the actress. She was in London the same day with her children for the promotion of her latest film, “The Eternals”.

