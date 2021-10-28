Brad Pitt: New loss in court, Angelina Jolie parade with the children on the red carpet

We will have waited forever before discovering The Eternals, the new Marvel Studios film by Chloe Zaho. On November 3, 2021, the French public will finally be able to view the extraordinary adventures of these protectors of humanity on the big screen. But in the meantime, the famous heroes are presenting the feature film around the world and, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, actresses and comedians went to London, at the BFI Imax, for the preview. British.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, director Chloé Zhao, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and Victoria Alonso took turns in the parade in front of the photocall installed a few meters from the screening room. Angelina Jolie had surrounded herself, as she likes to do so, with her little tribe. Next to the actress that night: Maddox, her 20-year-old elder, as well as Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and her 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox … everyone, in short , except the young Pax, and of course, the father of the family, Mr. Brad Pitt.





It must be said that dad is chomping at the bit far from the crowd. Brad Pitt had celebrated a first victory by obtaining permission to spend more time with the children … from John Ouderkirk, a judge finally withdrawn from the case. Although he tried to appeal, his claim has just been dismissed by the California Supreme Court, according to the magazine’s information. People, published on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – the same day, therefore, as the premiere of the film The Eternals. A joy for Angelina Jolie who claims sole custody of her five daughters and sons who are still minors.

Angelina Jolie is happy that her family can move forward

“Angelina Jolie Focuses On Her Family, explained his lawyer. She is happy to know that the well-being of her children will not be guided by behavior that is unethical. As confirmed by the California Court of Appeals, our legal system puts these ethics and the best interests of children first. Ms. Jolie is happy that her family can move forward.“Of course, Brad Pitt does not intend to stop there and will do everything in his power, legally speaking, to tip the scales. Following the next episode …