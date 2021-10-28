More

    Game News Bugsnax: A whole new environment arrives for free

    Bugsnax announced a big content update during State of Play.

    Curiosity of the PlayStation 5 launch line-up, Bugsnax – by Young Horses, the creators of the famous Octodad – had known how to amuse the players by his concept featuring animals resembling insects, but made of dishes. If the game had not received rave reviews, it had found an audience, and this new update could renew its interest in the eyes of gamers. Indeed, it will add an island named The Isle of BIGsnax, populated by gigantic Bugsnax. Of new game mechanics will have to be mastered by the players, in order to restore a “normal” size to these anomalies on legs! So we are promised a new biome, ten new Bugsnax, more than one hundred challenges and thirty quests, new decorations, original dialogues …


    The Isle of BIGsnax, the update for Bugsnax, will arrive in early 2022 for free on the game. As a reminder, Bugsnax was released in November 2020 on PC, PS5 and PS4.

