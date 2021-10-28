But where have the real car prices gone?

Last weekend, we took a stroll through a local fair, one where you can find everything, including cars on display by local dealers. It is casually a way to approach some novelties, such as the Skoda Fabia and the Kia EV6, while the traditional auto shows did not take place this year in France!

This stroll was the opportunity to note a great effect of curiosity for the Kia, but also to hear an interesting remark from a visitor to one of his relatives who was bending over the windshields to read the news: “Did you see, there is no longer the price of cars”. And the same to chain: “In TV ads too, we no longer see a real price, there is this rental sum, we no longer know how much it really costs”.

If there were indeed in some places a classic label with “starting price, options and price of the model on display”, it is true that the mention wholesale on the bodies was a rental price. And this observation for pubs is correct, they now end with a monthly price.

That’s not all ! Now, the price according to a rental formula is displayed in priority in configurators. This has been the case for several months for Citroën and Peugeot, it has also recently been for Renault. For PSA firms, you have to check a box at the bottom of the page to see the cash price. At Renault, there is still, but in small, almost hidden above a monthly sum in large and bold.

It is obviously a marketing strategy. This monthly price allows to display a small sum, very eye-catching, which gives the impression that it is easy to have access to the model. It is also the overbidding in the psychological sum, the lowest possible. Even Dacia, which has yet hyper aggressive prices, plays on it with its formula from € 4 per day for the Sandero.





But this pricing conceals surprises … that we are starting to know well. It very often includes an increased first rent. Thus, if the C3 You is displayed from € 141 per month, it is with a first rent of € 2,920! We also forget the additional cost of rental offers. For the Sandero, it is 4 € per day without contribution. But if the model initially costs € 9,990, after 49 rents and the purchase option offered by Dacia, the cost is € 11,442.

This way of doing things obviously reflects an evolution in our purchases. LLD and LOA are now attracting many customers, so it’s something that will interest them. But we say to ourselves that this is starting to make people forget the notion of the real price of the car, the list price. We thus seem to lose the purchase value of our cars. Before, when you showed a friend his new car, he would ask “how much does it cost”, you would say “25,000 €”, that reminded him of something. Now the answer is “300 € per month”… and the friend does not really know what to say, where to locate the expense!

We also see another asset for brands in the current context: drowning the price increases that follow one another, in particular because of the increase in the cost of raw materials and the redesign of ranges, the trend being to Bypassing the access model that served precisely as a psychological price. Casually, a Clio now starts at € 18,100, a sum that seems enormous the base price of a city car. But the ad will say that it is from 149 € per month.