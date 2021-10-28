Call of Duty: Vanguard, the weight of the game and the space required for installation on PS4, PS5 and Xbox revealed, finally better!

The weight of updates and the space that games take up Call of Duty on our hard drives have become a real problem for fans of the series, who have a hard time making the premium episode of the moment coexist and Call of Duty: Warzone with the rest of their catalog. Activision worked on the subject and found a way to reduce the installation size of titles via patches, a technique he will employ to Call of Duty: Vanguard from its launch.



He will be able to decrease the size of the base file by 30 to 50% depending on the platform, in comparison with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Due to new on-demand texture streaming technology, Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly smaller than previous versions of Call of Duty – a difference ranging from 30% to up to + 50% on next-generation console and PC.

The size of the file to download and the free space required on the hard drive of your home consoles have also been specified in passing. Obviously, this does not include data relating to Warzone, with whom the title of Sledgehammer Games will share their progression system soon. Information on PCs, as well as minimum and recommended configurations, will be given shortly.

PlayStation 5: 64.13 GB download | 89.84 GB of free space required.

PlayStation 4: 54.65 GB download | 93.12 GB of free space required.

Xbox Series X | S: 61 GB download | 61 GB of free space required.

Xbox One: 56.6 GB download | 56.6 GB of free space required.

Pre-download will be available from 6:00 p.m. this afternoon in America and 12:00 a.m. tonight worldwide on PS4 and PS5, and also from 6:00 p.m. worldwide this time on Xbox One and Xbox Series. X | S. But to launch the application, it will of course be necessary to wait for the release date of November 5, 2021: those who prefer a physical edition can pre-order it for € 60.99 on Amazon.com.





