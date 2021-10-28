Can the bioethanol-E85 box damage your car?

CONVERSION – It costs half the price of unleaded gasoline. Bioethanol (E85), a cocktail made from alcohol and gasoline, is sold for less than 70 cents. Consequence: faced with soaring fuel prices, it increasingly appeals to the French.

According to our colleagues from RTL, the milestone of 2,000 units installed per month has even just been crossed at Flex Fuel Energy, the number 1 on the market, an increase of 66% since the beginning of October.

But to be able to use this fuel, you must have a vehicle compatible with Superethanol-E85 or get a converter box. Rare new models are already equipped, as at Land Rover, which sells nearly a quarter of its SUVs in “flexfuel” version.

Ford also presented at the beginning of October five new compatible models: it intends to relaunch in France by selling one in two cars with the scent of E85 in 2022. All other manufacturers are abstaining for the moment.

Regarding the box, it can be connected to most gasoline engines (compatible with SP95-E10, and meeting the Euro 3 anti-pollution standard, editor’s note) and allows motorists to alternate between gasoline and bioethanol, a choice.

“For a week, I have received four times more calls than usual for installations of bioethanol conversion units, to the point of running out of units!”, Confirmed on October 21 to theAFP David Soublin, foreman in a garage in Cachan.

Its garage is a partner of the French industrial Biomotors, which produces boxes approved by the State. In all, you have to spend around 1200 euros in this garage to install this box on a “classic” vehicle. The prices of these boxes, installation included, are generally between 700 and 1500 euros.

Besides Biomotors, only two other box manufacturers have received state approvals: Flex Fuel Energy Development and ARM Engineering.

According to our colleagues from RTL, with the current price of fuel, the operation is profitable after 13,000 kilometers driven.

Risks for the engine?

An offer which, on paper, therefore has something to seduce the French: but is it really without drawbacks? Would this fuel not help damage the engine or parts of the vehicle?

On this point, opinions differ. According to the specialized site Autoplus, which quotes manufacturers, the ethanol would have the consequence of making more “vulnerable the injectors of the engine, but also the fuel pumps and the flexible pipes in the fuel system”.

“The technique is perfectly developed and fulfills its objectives without damaging the car or harming the performance of the engine”, already pleaded in December 2017 Pierre Chasseray, general delegate of the association 40 Millions of motorists. Since then, and despite recurring criticism of this fuel, his opinion has not changed.

Ethanol 85 is also criticized for “stripping the tank” and thus cluttering the fuel filter. Here again, Pierre Chasserey wants to be reassuring and simply advises to change the fuel filter beyond 100,000 kilometers of use.





“E85 has a strong detergent power. It will take off the impurities from the unleaded in the tank which will then end up in the fuel filter ”, he analyzes with The Dispatch. It is for this reason that it must be changed ”.

The manufacturer’s warranty at risk

In a press release published in 2018, UFC Que Choisir also warned about the loss of the vehicle manufacturer’s warranty once the box was installed. “After fitting an E85 box, any damage to the engine, electronics or fuel system that could be attributed to the box will automatically void the warranty”, indicates the association, which specifies that it has contacted several manufacturers.

In a recent article, West France However, you understand that “if the installation of the box is carried out in one of the four brands approved in France, a warranty from the mechanic replaces that of the manufacturer”.

Another problem: the number of stations distributing ethanol 85 is still relatively limited: only 2,550 service stations offer it out of the 11,000 present throughout the country. However, this figure has risen sharply since it was 1,400 in 2019.

Free registration card, tax deduction …

Another drawback, but fairly quickly amortized, ethanol 85 causes a slight overconsumption of the order of 20%. “But with its much more affordable price, the cost difference remains 70% in favor of bioethanol, unbeatable at present”, note our colleagues from BFMTV.

However, there are other advantages. On the financial side, and in addition to the savings made on the cost of fuel, switching to E85 allows individuals to avoid the ecological penalty. Professionals can also benefit from an abatement on their taxes.

Another thing: ten regions propose to offer the gray card to flexfuel E85 vehicles and those equipped with state-approved conversion units, and two others propose to charge it at half price.

The switch to housing also represents an ecological advantage. According to the oil company TotalEnergies, E85 reduces CO2 emissions by 40% compared to conventional fuel.

An environmental record, however, contested. “In terms of greenhouse gas balance, it is a little better than fossil fuels, but it is not sufficient if we consider the indirect impacts”, explains to theAFP Sylvain Angerand, from the Canopée environmental association.

In particular, he cites the use of neonicotinoids in crops and their effects on biodiversity, as well as the “pressure exerted on land and ecosystems”, which is likely to increase with the use of agrofuels in cars or in the environment. aviation.

Produced from beetroot, wheat, corn, and sugar and starch residues, especially in the east and north of France, bioethanol occupies 0.6% of the useful agricultural surface in France, according to Nicolas Kurtsoglou, of the national union of agricultural alcohol producers.

A first wave of bioethanol had been launched in France from 2008, notably with the construction of five production plants for one billion euros and a network of stations in mass distribution.