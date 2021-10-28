Canon presents the Powershot PX: an automatic camera for the whole family

3

Canon introduces a new kind of camera to the world. The Powershot PX, behind its look of a mini surveillance camera, is in fact a gadget intended to brighten up family reunions, birthday parties while also serving as a 2.0 webcam.

When Canon does not produce cameras or optics, the company’s engineers sometimes let their creativity run free. So, after the very conceptual Canon Ivy Rec, followed by the Powershot Zoom digital spotting scope, the Japanese manufacturer presents the Powershot PX.

At first glance, the machine is reminiscent of PTZ cameras which are often used on TV sets, or of surveillance cameras installed in the metro or on streetlights. While it is indeed a camera, it is primarily aimed at individuals. This small device 8 cm high, 5 cm in diameter and 175 g is sold as a machine to capture memories.

An automatic camera By turning it on and placing it on a corner of the table, it will automatically decide who to photograph or film. Able to rotate 360 ​​°, it moves according to its desires and thanks to recognition of faces and expressions, it is supposed to capture the good moments of everyday scenes. For this, it has a 1 / 2.3 “12 Mpx CMOS sensor and a 19-57 mm zoom (in 24×36 equivalent). Beyond that, it can digitally crop to reach approximately 80 mm. Zoom that the PX can be used at will. On the video side, the camera can shoot up to Full HD and 60 fps. Tracking is done over a field of view of 340 ° horizontally and 110 ° vertically.





If you don’t want to let it manage everything automatically, it is quite possible to control the camera from the Canon Mini PTZ mobile application, available on iOS and Android. From the app, you can choose when to photograph or film, to view files stored on the microSD card inserted in the PX. Above all, you can prioritize the faces and ask the camera to prioritize this or that person.

The Powershot PX (for Pixie) also responds to voice and you can ask it to take a photo or video, after greeting it appropriately by saying “Hello Pixie”. An unusual webcam Besides these fun functions, the PX can also be used as a webcam. By connecting it to a PC (wirelessly), you get a camera capable of following you during your personal and professional meetings. Canon specifies that in this case, if there are several people in the field, the camera will follow only the one who is in the center of the frame. Also, during video meetings, sound is no longer captured by the PX, a separate microphone will have to be used. To benefit from the webcam option, it is necessary to download the PC software “Wireless Webcam Utility for Mini PTZ cam”. Note that for the moment this function is not available on smartphone or under macOS.