Capgemini raises its annual targets again

(AOF) – Capgemini achieved consolidated sales of 4.55 billion euros in the third quarter of 2021, up 13.6% at current exchange rates and 12.9% at constant exchange rates. All business lines of the IT consulting company recorded continued strong activity, continuing the trends observed in the previous quarter.

The Strategy & Transformation (7% of the group’s turnover) and Applications & Technology (62% of the group and Capgemini’s core business) services are fully benefiting from the demand around Digital and the Cloud and are thus recording constant currency growth of 27.4% and 16.3% respectively.





The Operations & Engineering services (31% of the group) also maintained sustained momentum, which stood at over 10% after correcting for the scope effect linked to the sale of Odigo. This performance is again driven by the well above 10% growth in Engineering services.

All the regions of the group posted organic growth (at constant exchange rates and perimeters) of more than 10%. At constant exchange rates, the sustained level of activity in France is partially masked by the impact of the sale of Odigo. This growth dynamic is even stronger compared to the previous quarter if we take into account the much more demanding comparison basis in the third quarter than in the second.

For the first nine months of the year, growth reached 14.4% on a reported basis and 16.1% at constant exchange rates, while organic growth stood at 9.1%. The turnover thus reached 13.26 billion euros.

Given these performances, Capgemini is once again raising all of its objectives for 2021, and is now aiming for growth at constant exchange rates of between 14.5% and 15% (instead of 12% to 13% previously), an operating margin greater than 12.7% (instead of 12.5% ​​to 12.7%), as well as an organic free cash flow generation greater than an amount of 1.7 billion euros instead of 1.5 billion.

