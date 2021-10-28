Cécile (Love is in the meadow) soon in a relationship with Franck? His message that speaks volumes

This is one of the stories that M6 viewers most passionate about in Love is in the meadow. Franck had to resolve to let go Cecile (43 years old, employed in a sensory analysis laboratory). But since then, he seems to have regrets. Asked about the subject in Instagram story, the contender made a big revelation.

We can say that the adventure is eventful for the forestry and market gardener of 46 years. During the speed-dating, he fell in love with Cécile, whom he compared to Line Renaud. Anne-Lise, a 40-year-old literature professor, had also touched him a lot. So he had invited the two women to the farm. And, for several days, he had a hard time figuring out which one he liked the most. It finally came down to one detail: the fact that Cécile did not want to move in quickly with him because of a professional project.





Having understood, after a discussion with Frank’s mother that he did not want a long-distance relationship, Cécile made the choice to leave. If he did not retain it, Franck then expressed his regrets. “The practical takes precedence over the emotional. I kissed Anne-Lise while Cécile was on the road. It’s hard. At the same time as Cécile, my heart is gone. I made the choice, but maybe I wasn’t ready to make it so quickly“, he confessed on the show, with tears in his eyes. And on Instagram, he confided that he had made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go.

Since the public only hopes for one thing, that the farmer ends up recalling it. A surfer also asked Cécile: “If Franck realizes that he was wrong, would you agree to start the adventure again with him?“Below, its subscribers could read three proposals: “No“, “Yes by running there“,” Oui but by making him wait “. And it is this last answer which was the correct one. So all that remains for the public to do is pray for this to happen.