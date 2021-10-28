Celine Dion’s sister’s confidences on her state of health

The sister and godmother of the international star confides on the state of health of the singer who has just canceled her concerts scheduled for November in Las Vegas.

Celine Dion announced last week the cancellation for medical reasons of the first performances of her new show scheduled for November in Las Vegas. “I must focus on my health to get better quickly … I want to get out of it as quickly as possible”, she said in a statement where she said she was “heartbroken by this situation”.

A week later, her older sister Claudette Dion, who is also her godmother, lifts a corner of the veil on the state of health of the international star: “This postponement is not a whim,” she said in the columns of Paris Match this Thursday.

“She’s worked a lot on this comeback, and she’s done too much. It’s always the same: she’s terribly demanding of herself. Her body said stop. She’s 53. Premenopause, hormonal changes. that it leads, that does not help… I often repeat to him: ‘Be good with yourself!’ I know she’s super-disciplined and careful. But the body has its quirks, too. It’s good that she listened to him… “

“Céline has only one desire: to go back on stage”

Celine Dion suffers from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”, which prevents her from taking the stage to take part in rehearsals. According to Claudette Dion, the problem would come from “all the muscles” of the singer:





“What is happening to her is painful. But there is nothing serious, otherwise she would have told me: Celine does not hesitate to confide and seek advice when something is wrong. I know that she is. She is in good spirits. She is surrounded by the members of our family, and first of all by our sister Linda, who has always looked after the children… Celine has only one desire: to get back on stage. maybe a few weeks, or even a few months… “

The shows from November 5 to 20, like those from January 19 to February 5, 2022, are canceled but the singer hopes that her tour can resume on March 9, 2022. In the meantime, the film will be released in November. Aline by Valérie Lemercier, a true-false biopic freely inspired by the life of the singer from Quebec.