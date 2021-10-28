More

    CFLs do not pay their bills, EDF cuts the power in its French stations

    It’s a barely believable story, relayed by Le Wort, our colleagues from the Luxembourg newspaper: the stations of Volmerange-les-Mines and Audun-le-Tiche were deprived of electricity for more than a week. Although in France, they have the particularity of being managed by the Luxembourg Railways.

    Wrong billing address

    This cut is not the consequence of a breakdown, but ofan imbroglio between the company and EDF, and it is the Minister of Mobility of Luxembourg François Bausch who explained himself, in response to the interpellation of a Luxembourg deputy. And the justification is sketchy to say the least …

    The electricity contract between CFL and EDF was amended on January 1. Since then, the invoices were sent to the wrong address and so they were not paid. After several months without a response, EDF cut the power to its bad payer!


    “Don’t quit, an operator will answer you …”

    Even more ubiquitous, the CFLs were unable to call EDF customer service, which could not be reached from a foreign telephone. It was therefore necessary for a French employee of the CFL to take his personal phone to contact the energy supplier. According to François Bausch, the incident was repaired in two days and no user complained about the failure. Moreover, the mayors of the municipalities concerned, contacted by France Bleu Lorraine, did not hear about the cut. In any case, this is an episode that will figure prominently in the long list of setbacks regularly suffered by border users of trains …


