Charlene of Monaco: her children Jacques and Gabriella would have been out of school on the sly

According to information from the Royal Histories site, Jacques and Gabriella, the children of Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert of Monaco, would no longer go to school. They would take CP classes at their homes.
September 7, 2021, Jacques and Gabriella, the children of the Principality of Monaco, made their entry into CP with great fanfare. Only a few weeks later, according to site information Royal stories, the twins would be out of school. They were allegedly taken out of school by their father, in order to take home lessons. As a reminder, the Marquis des Baux and the Countess of Carladès were at the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré primary school (FANB), located on the border with Beausoleil. If the specialized site does not reveal its sources, it also reveals that the children of the one who is currently stranded in South Africa are not the only ones to follow these courses at home. They would have been followed by several of their comrades. Thus, Jacques and Gabriella would not be disturbed and can feel the atmosphere of a real classroom.
Royal stories does not explain the reason for such a choice which would have been made by Albert of Monaco. The prince may have wanted to protect his twins from the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic, or maybe just wanted to be there for them whenever they needed it. The children must be disturbed by the absence of their mother who still cannot reach Le Rocher because of an ENT infection she contracted in South Africa.
Charlene of Monaco can’t wait to see her children again
During a recent speech, Charlene of Monaco assured that she was “can’t wait to get home“to see her six-year-old children again.”I miss them terribly“She said. No doubt the reunion of the whole family should be beautiful and warm.”My daily conversations with Albert and my kids help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss being with them“, she said again last July when she hoped to be back in Monaco for the month of October.
Loading widget
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Bruno Bebert
2/21 –
The royal family of Monaco
Jacques and Gabriella would be out of school.
© Bruno Bebert
3/21 –
The royal family of Monaco
The royal family of Monaco are married.
© Dominique Jacovides
4/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella would follow the lessons at home.
© Olivier Huitel
5/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella must think a lot about their mother.
© Cyril Dodergny
6/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella are in first grade.
© Bruno Bebert
7/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella had made their return to school with great fanfare.
© Franz Chavaroche – JF Ottonello
8/21 –
The royal family of Monaco
The royal family of Monaco during the baptisms of children.
© Bruno Bebert
9/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Charlene of Monaco is still stranded in South Africa.
© Dominique Jacovides
10/21 –
Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco
Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco are part of the royal family.
© Dominique Jacovides
11/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella are twins.
© Dominique Jacovides
12/21 –
The royal family of Monaco
Jacques and Gabriella are six years old.
© Claudia Albuquerque
13/21 –
The royal family of Monaco
Jacques and Gabriella can count on their parents.
© Olivier Huitel
14/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella are accomplices.
© Olivier Huitel
15/21 –
The royal family of Monaco
Jacques and Gabriella participate in many public events.
© Claudia Albuquerque
16/21 –
Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco
Albert of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco at an official gala.
© David Nivière
17/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella make photographers laugh.
© Olivier Huitel
18/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella
Jacques and Gabriella during the Covid-19 pandemic.
© Claudia Albuquerque
19/21 –
The royal family of Monaco
Jacques and Gabriella at a sporting event.
© Claudia Albuquerque
20/21 –
Prince Jacques of Monaco
Prince Jacques of Monaco is the son of the royal family.
© Claudia Albuquerque
21/21 –
Princess Gabriella of Monaco
Princess Gabriella of Monaco is the daughter of the royal family.