Charlene of Monaco: her children Jacques and Gabriella would have been out of school on the sly

According to information from the Royal Histories site, Jacques and Gabriella, the children of Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert of Monaco, would no longer go to school. They would take CP classes at their homes.

September 7, 2021, Jacques and Gabriella, the children of the Principality of Monaco, made their entry into CP with great fanfare. Only a few weeks later, according to site information Royal stories, the twins would be out of school. They were allegedly taken out of school by their father, in order to take home lessons. As a reminder, the Marquis des Baux and the Countess of Carladès were at the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré primary school (FANB), located on the border with Beausoleil. If the specialized site does not reveal its sources, it also reveals that the children of the one who is currently stranded in South Africa are not the only ones to follow these courses at home. They would have been followed by several of their comrades. Thus, Jacques and Gabriella would not be disturbed and can feel the atmosphere of a real classroom.

Royal stories does not explain the reason for such a choice which would have been made by Albert of Monaco. The prince may have wanted to protect his twins from the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic, or maybe just wanted to be there for them whenever they needed it. The children must be disturbed by the absence of their mother who still cannot reach Le Rocher because of an ENT infection she contracted in South Africa.

Charlene of Monaco can’t wait to see her children again

During a recent speech, Charlene of Monaco assured that she was “can’t wait to get home“to see her six-year-old children again.”I miss them terribly“She said. No doubt the reunion of the whole family should be beautiful and warm.”My daily conversations with Albert and my kids help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss being with them“, she said again last July when she hoped to be back in Monaco for the month of October.

