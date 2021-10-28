More

    Charlene of Monaco in mourning: the discreet support of Victoria Silvstedt

    Charlene of Monaco is once again in turmoil. The princess announced that she had lost her dog. The wife of Albert of Monaco can count on the support of her fans but also of Victoria Silvstedt.

    Even if it is much criticized, especially on the Rock, Charlene of Monaco can still count on a few relatives to support her. Still stranded in South Africa for health reasons, the princess was hit by another blow: the sudden death of his faithful companion, a chihuahua. In an Instagram post, published on Tuesday, October 26, Prince Albert’s wife wished to pay tribute to her little fur ball: “My little angel died last night, she was crushed. I will miss you so much, Rest in peace”, she wrote in the caption of a photo, where her fans could see her kissing the little dog.

    A publication that greatly moved the fans of Charlene de Monaco, who did not hesitate to send her a lot of support and energy, she who is already in a very difficult period. Thus, the mother of Gabriella and Jacques was also able to count on a longtime friend, well known to the French: Victoria Silvstedt. Indeed, the top model also wanted to show Princess Charlene that she could always count on her friendship and unfailing support. She commented on the post with a small broken heart emoji.

    Victoria Silvstedt, present at the wedding of Charlene of Monaco

    It must be said that the two women know each other very well and have always been very close, as Victoria Silvstedt explained in an article for TV-Leisure : “I am even more friends with Charlène”, she had confided. It must be said that Charlene of Monaco had invited the model for her wedding in 2011 but also for the baptism of Gabriella and Jacques in 2015. Often present on the Rock, Victoria Silvstedt is also close to the brother of the princess, Gareth, whom she sees often in Monaco. Despite the distance, the two women have once again proven that they can count on each other.

