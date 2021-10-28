China pledges to achieve carbon neutrality “before 2060”

China’s contribution, responsible for more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, was eagerly awaited. The world’s leading greenhouse gas emitter officially submitted its new climate commitments on Thursday, October 28, three days before the opening of COP26 in Glasgow (Scotland), the UN announced. In this “national contribution” revised, Beijing is committed to reducing the carbon intensity (CO2 emissions compared to GDP) by more than 65% compared to 2005. It also promises to reach its peak of emissions “before 2030” and carbon neutrality “before 2060”.

The previous Chinese contribution pledged to reduce its carbon intensity by between 60 and 65% by 2030 and reach its peak in emissions “around 2030”.





China is also committed to increasing the share of non-fossil fuels to 25% in its consumption, against 20% in its previous NDC, in particular with the increase of “its installed capacity of solar and wind energy to 1.2 billion kW by 2030 “and increase its forest” stock “by 6 billion cubic meters compared to 2005.

For many observers, Beijing’s contribution is not ambitious enough, while the UN said on Monday that the climate commitments made in recent weeks are still leading the world towards a “catastrophic” warming of + 2.7 ° C. .