China “strongly opposes” military contacts between Taiwan and the United States

China on Thursday blasted the presence of American soldiers in Taiwan after its official confirmation by the president of the island during an interview with the CNN channel. “We strongly oppose any form of official exchanges and military contacts between the United States and TaiwanChinese diplomacy spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters. Beijing considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces although it does not control the island of 23 million people. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, said that the Chinese threat to the territory was growing “each day“.

Read alsoTaiwan: President confirms the presence of American soldiers as trainers

SEE ALSO – The United States does not envisage “no change of policy” towards Taiwan

Asked about the presence of American soldiers on the island, Tsai replied that they are “not as many as people think“. It is the first time that a Taiwanese leader publicly recognizes such a presence since the departure of the last American garrison in 1979, when Washington recognized Communist China to the detriment of Taiwan. The passes of arms have multiplied in recent days between China and the United States over the fate of the island, which enjoys a democratic system and has a government, a currency and an army clean.





Read alsoPresident of Taiwan says she has “confidence” in the United States to defend her island

The territory, however, did not proclaim formal independence. Beijing threatens to use force if it does. Asked about the possibility of US military intervention to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack from China, President Joe Biden replied in the affirmative: “Yes, we have a commitment to thisHe said last week. Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised him a “reunification“Inevitable with Taiwan by means”peaceful», While the island reported in early October a record number of military aircraft incursions from Beijing into its aerial identification zone.

SEE ALSO – “Taiwan has no right to participate in the UN”, according to the Chinese government