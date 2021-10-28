China to build base for Tajikistan on Afghan border

China will erect a base for Tajikistan’s police near the country’s border with Afghanistan, a senior official said on Thursday, amid security concerns since the Taliban’s return to power. The lower house of the Tajik parliament has approved the construction in the Ichkachim district, in the Nagorno-Badakhshan region (also known as Gorno-Badakhshan), bordering Afghanistan, a parliamentary source told AFP.

“The construction will be fully financed by the Chinese side. Once built, the base will be transferredTo the police force of Tajikistan, added this source who requested anonymity. China has made available an envelope of 7.3 million euros to build this infrastructure, according to the same source. The construction of this base, however, has not been confirmed by Beijing. Asked about this by the press on Thursday, Chinese diplomacy spokesman Wang Wenbin said “not be aware“.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in August, countries in the region have been worried about a security vacuum that could encourage the rise of jihadist groups. While other Central Asian countries have engaged in dialogue with the Taliban, Tajikistan refuses all contact with the new masters of Kabul. Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has repeatedly expressed his concern at the proliferation of “terrorist groups“At its border, calling last month to create”a reliable seat belt around Afghanistan“.