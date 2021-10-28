Christmas lights 2021 in Paris

By Laurent P., My B., Elodie D. Photos by My B. Posted on October 28, 2021 at 10:15 a.m.

Christmas lights in Paris are a magical moment that accompanies the end of the year celebrations. From the Champs-Élysées to Bercy Village, via the very chic Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris is adorned with a thousand lights every year. A sparkling course that wants to impress you!

Every year for the end of year celebrations, Paris lights up with a thousand lights with magnificent Christmas lights. The night seems milder to us, and the streets more joyful in spite of the cold and the rain.

A shower of stars, sparkling garlands, luminous fireflies, shimmering fir trees and multicolored balls animate more than 150 streets and 70 districts of the capital, Champs-Elysees in Montmartre via the quays of the Seine, Bercy Village, the Place Vendôme or theCity Hall… A magical setting for a sparkling Christmas! We take the opportunity to drink hot chocolates and eat waffles in the streets, while enjoying the shows given by these illuminations.

When the illuminations are revealed in Paris:

Here is the best of 2021 illuminations in Paris:

Christmas lights on the Champs-Élysées: Clara Luciani godmother of the 2021 edition

The Champs-Élysées illuminations are from November 21, 2021 until January 9, 2022! An edition whose inauguration is to be held this same Sunday, November 21 at 6 p.m., on a pedestrianized avenue for the occasion. And concerning the godfather or the godmother, it is Clara Luciani who inaugurates this year the festivities, to make the most beautiful avenue in the world even more resplendent!

Christmas lights of the Place de la Concorde obelisk, projected snow and fir trees

The Place de la Concorde and in particular the Obelisk, are illuminated for the Christmas holidays from December 4, 2020 to January 3, 2021. Indeed, the famous emblematic monument of the capital is adorned in blue for the holiday season and s' dressed in a pine forest.

The 2021 Christmas lights of Place Vendôme in Paris

For the end of year celebrations, the Vendôme Committee offers us illuminations on Place Vendôme. The rendezvous is set for the month of November, without a fixed date for the moment, to see light up four large trees 10 meters high, and 160 other smaller specimens placed in front of shops. A meeting without much flavor, France being confined until December 1.

2021 Christmas lights and tree in Bercy Village

Bercy Village lights up for the end of year celebrations! From November 18, 2021 to January 16, 2022, the illuminations bring a wonderful touch of magic to this alley. In the program ? Sparkling umbrellas by Patricia Cunha.

Nature Illuminée, a new festival of lights is coming to Paris

Nature Illuminée is the name of a new magical experience that arrives in December 2021 in Paris. This festival, which will highlight a still unknown Parisian park, promises a dreamlike stroll in the middle of luminous works with an augmented reality treasure hunt as a bonus.





2021 Christmas lights and village on the forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville in Paris

For Christmas 2021, the City of Paris is once again setting up a Christmas village on the forecourt of the Town Hall, with a mini Christmas market and free rides from December 2021 to January 2022.

2021 Christmas lights on avenue Montaigne

Avenue Montaigne is lit up with a thousand lights from November 2021 to celebrate the Christmas holidays! Sparkling Christmas trees, magical decor and shops open every Sunday, December is going to be festive on Avenue Montaigne! This year, the Comité Montaigne unveils a new program called Christmas Montaigne, here the program …

A giant Faubourg Saint-Honoré hot air balloon for the 2020 Christmas lights

The Faubourg Saint-Honoré lights up as Christmas approaches. Do not miss this spectacle for the eyes, the inauguration broadcast on social networks on November 19, 2020, gives way to a superb giant hot air balloon hyper instagrammable. Want to take a picture of yourself aboard a magical and luminous hot-air balloon? This is the time to enjoy.

Christmas lights 2020 at the Forum des Halles

For the 2020 Christmas holidays, the Forum des Halles lights up with a 24-meter-high tree, to be discovered since November 30, 2020. This year, Christmas decorations highlight the toys of yesteryear and photocall offers to leave with beautiful pictures, to warm the hearts of passers-by.

Christmas lights 2020 on Boulevard Haussmann

The Christmas atmosphere arrives on Boulevard Haussmann from November 14, 2020, at the same time as the windows of Galeries Lafayette Paris.

Christmas decorations at the Royal Village

For the end of year celebrations, the Village Royal is installing works by the artist CEVE, of which she is a guest in its interior courtyard. CEVE is proud to be represented by Bel-Air Fine Art at the prestigious Village Royal in Paris which presents the CEVE Young Forever collection and for the very first time, the outdoor edition of Ball’Moon.

And for even more magic Xmas, do not forget department store Christmas windows Parisians who redouble their inventiveness every year to make the eyes of young and old shine. Without forgetting also Christmas markets for walks as magical as they are gourmet.