Clara Luciani will launch the Christmas lights on the Champs-Élysées on November 21

The Champs-Élysées Committee hopes to attract 10 million visitors to the famous avenue from November 21 to January 9. The illumination will be visible live on France 3 Paris Ile-de-France.

For the 4th consecutive year and until Sunday January 9, the “Flamboyance” spotlighting, produced by the Blachère company, will dress the famous Parisian avenue in a purple red dress, every evening from 5 pm to 2 am, and all night long on New Years Eve on December 24 and 31.

A renewal, for a budget of one million euros, synonymous with “sustainability and sustainability” for the Champs-Élysées Committee, which claims to demonstrate “frugality and sobriety” in its energy expenditure, said its president Marc-Antoine Jamet Thursday during a presentation to the press.

With 23,400 kWh, the illuminations have “the consumption of a family of four in an apartment for a year”, he compared.

Bring back tourists after three “complicated” years

The Committee, which brings together 180 economic and cultural players in the district, hopes for a minimum of 150,000 visitors per day during the end of the year holiday period, to “try to reach 10 million people” over the period.





Established in 1980, “these illuminations are essential, they are decisive” for the image of the avenue in the world, insisted Mr. Jamet.

With the yellow vests crisis and the health crisis, it is “three years that were complicated”, he admitted, “but we never considered that the Champs-Elysées had declined”.

Yes “the Covid, it could have been -70% on some brands”, he again told AFP, “the avenue has gone from resilience to recovery” with many commercial projects in progress and the future renovation of the avenue.

On Wednesday, the Swedish ready-to-wear giant H&M just announced that it wanted to close its store on the Champs-Elysées, eleven years after its installation.