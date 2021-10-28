Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) talks about her relationship with Coumba and extends her hand to him

While they still seem confused since their participation in Koh-Lanta, the Legend, Clémence Castel tried to calm things down with Coumba this Wednesday, October 27 on Instagram.
A little less friendly “kohpains”. This Koh-Lanta, the Legend has definitely left traces within the great family of adventurers, some relations not having come back unscathed from the filming of this All-stars edition in Polynesia. Laurent Maistret does not hide to have been disappointed with Coumba, and Namadia keeps a grudge against Alix. Clémence and Coumba will not be leaving together on a desert island anytime soon. After setting up the women’s alliance, Coumba ultimately betrayed her to join Claude, subsequently causing Clémence to be eliminated. The latter therefore did not hesitate to return the favor a few days later by sacrificing her sidekick during the Ambassadors.
Coumba still quarreled with Clémence
A strategic maneuver that Coumba has not forgiven Clémence. Months after the end of filming Koh-Lanta the Legend, the adventurer continues to tackle her former teammate on social networks, denouncing in particular her ingratitude. And on October 21, questioned about her current relationship with Clémence during a live Instagram, Coumba was once again uncompromising towards the double winner of the TF1 survival game. “I still blame Clémence. She gave me her explanations but for me they are not very clear“she first indicated. Claiming not to have yet”no hard feelings “, “no hate” towards the adventurer, Coumba added, however: “Corn I do not forget. I can’t let her re-enter my life knowing that she hurt me. I wish her all the happiness in the world but I decided to erase it from my life. “
But Clémence holds out her hand to him
Very strong statements to which Clémence Castel responded this Wednesday, October 27 during a question-and-answer session with her subscribers in her Instagram stories. Thus, when an Internet user asked her if she was disappointed with Coumba, the adventurer conceded, quite frankly: “I think we disappointed each other”. Then asked what she thought about her former teammate having it “erased from his life”, Clémence Castel tried to calm things down by asserting : “Just that if she feels ready one day, i will always agree to chat with her and explain myself… “ Will Coumba take that outstretched hand?