CNP Assurances shares take off on the stock market after La Banque Postale’s takeover offer

Last act of the major maneuvers aimed at the constitution of a large public financial center around La Banque Postale: the financial subsidiary of La Poste has just announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the banking group BCPE to buy back its stake in CNP Assurances, French leader in individual life insurance (and third-largest life insurer in Brazil).

La Banque Postale, which has held 62% of CNP’s capital since March 2020, intends to buy back BPCE’s 16.1% stake at a price of 21.90 euros per share, i.e. a premium of 36% on the last price. quoted Tuesday evening. The premium is considered attractive by many financial analysts and the CNP title naturally jumped in the morning to match the repurchase price.

La Banque Postale will then file a simplified public offer on the remaining free float, at the same price, probably in the first quarter of 2022, to finally initiate a delisting of CNP Assurances. In total, the public establishment should spend some 5.5 billion euros to own 100% of its insurance subsidiary. It has the means to finance this acquisition with its own resources, in particular thanks to a particularly high solvency ratio of over 20%.

This total takeover of the life insurer is the logical consequence of its gradual integration into La Banque Postale, a project endorsed by the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, in August 2018. But, at the At the time, La Banque Postale had requested an exemption from the Autorité des marchés financiers not to be obliged to launch an offer on minority shareholders given the cost of the operation.

Integrated bancassurance model

Change of position therefore for La Banque Postale which presented, last March, an ambitious strategic plan, under the leadership of Philippe Heim, who took over at the head of the postal bank in September 2020. The latter therefore takes over the model of bancassurance dominant in France, with 100% integration of insurance subsidiaries, which, with the commissions generated, allow the downward trend in the intermediation margin for retail activities to be amortized.

” The simplification of CNP Assurances’ shareholding will make it possible to strengthen the efficiency of our bancassurer model and accelerate its multi-partner and international expansion ”, underlines Philippe Heim, Deputy CEO of La Poste Group, in charge of financial services.

From now on, CNP will be a regular contributor to the results of La Banque Postale, whereas the insurer had already “saved” the bank’s accounts in 2020. A contribution all the more important as the financial services must compensate for the loss of revenue from the bank. La Poste Group in the mail.

BPCE continues its reorganization

In turn, the mutual banking group, which should collect the tidy sum of around 2.4 billion euros with the sale of its stake in CNP, continues the reorganization of its subsidiaries, initiated in February 2021 with the announcement of the withdrawal. listing its main subsidiary Natixis, an operation finalized at the end of July. Incidentally, the Paris Bourse will have lost, in less than a year, two important securities in the financial sector.





The memorandum of understanding provides for Natixis to buy back La Banque Postale’s stakes in the management companies Ostrum AM (45%) and AEW Europe (40%) in order to hold 100% of the capital. These investments are valued at around 240 million euros. Thus, Natixis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPCE, owns all of the capital of its asset management stores, with the exception of H20 AM, whose 50.01% stake is in the process of being sold to management.

After the integration of Natixis Assurances (which will be called BPCE Assurances) and Natixis Payment Solutions within BPCE, Natixis is now refocused on corporate banking and asset management (1.2 trillion euros in outstanding). The group also benefits from the sale of its shares in CNP Assurances to carry out, if necessary, external growth operations in asset management and consolidate its international positions.

Extended partnerships

The group does not rule out a future listing of a structure 100% dedicated to asset management in the event of a large-scale transaction, like what Crédit Agricole has done with Amundi. It must be said that asset management companies are much better valued on the stock market than the banks themselves!

In the meantime, BPCE and La Banque Postale will continue their commercial and industrial partnership in asset management, in particular with an extension of all existing distribution and management agreements until 2030. Ostrum AM notably manages part of the CNP Assurances’ life insurance portfolio. The two groups also wish to extend until 2035, against the current 2030, their partnership in the field of savings and provident funds.