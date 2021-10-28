cold with Coumba, Clémence sends him a strong message

This all-star edition will have left its mark. Since the start of the broadcast of Koh-Lanta, the legend (TF1), some adventurers no longer hide the resentment they may have towards other candidates. We can especially think of Namadia, who did not appreciate Alix’s choices. Between Coumba and Clémence, relations have also become particularly strained.





While the two adventurers appeared to be on the same camp, Coumba finally lent her support to Claude, causing the two-time winner to be eliminated from the adventure program. However, the backlash did not take long: during the Council of Ambassadors, Clémence sacrificed her former teammate. A decision that the main concerned still has not swallowed, as she explained during a live on Instagram on October 21. “I do not forget. I can’t let her come back into my life knowing that she hurt me. I wish her all the happiness in the world but I decided to erase her from my life“, said Coumba. In turn, Clémence spoke of the situation and her relationship with Coumba on the social network, during an exchange with her subscribers this Wednesday, October 27.

The double winner from Koh-Lanta took the opportunity to send a strong message to Coumba. “I think we disappointed each other (…) If she feels ready one day, I will always agree to discuss with her and explain myself …“, she confided. A first step towards reconciliation?

Aurelien Gaucher