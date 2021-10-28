Consumption. “Buy your Christmas presents now”: the shortage is becoming clearer

“As I also said to my wife, if you want to buy Christmas presents, you have to do it now …”

This is the warning of Bjorn Gulden, boss of German sports equipment manufacturer Puma, on Wednesday. This applies to all of Europe, and even to the United States, where we also fear a shortage for the holidays.

“In general, and it’s no joke, I think there will be shelves that are emptyer than they should be for Christmas shopping,” added Bjorn Gulden.

Production delays in Asia … traffic jams in our ports

Global supply issues are currently slowing the economic recovery after the pandemic to the point of raising fears of a shortage of holiday merchandise.





In addition to traffic jams in ports, where ships are waiting to be able to unload, businesses are suffering the effects of production delays, due to containments linked to Covid-19 in Asia in certain regions where key factories are located.