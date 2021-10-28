More

    Consumption. “Buy your Christmas presents now”: the shortage is becoming clearer

    Business


    “As I also said to my wife, if you want to buy Christmas presents, you have to do it now …”

    This is the warning of Bjorn Gulden, boss of German sports equipment manufacturer Puma, on Wednesday. This applies to all of Europe, and even to the United States, where we also fear a shortage for the holidays.

    “In general, and it’s no joke, I think there will be shelves that are emptyer than they should be for Christmas shopping,” added Bjorn Gulden.

    Production delays in Asia … traffic jams in our ports

    Global supply issues are currently slowing the economic recovery after the pandemic to the point of raising fears of a shortage of holiday merchandise.


    In addition to traffic jams in ports, where ships are waiting to be able to unload, businesses are suffering the effects of production delays, due to containments linked to Covid-19 in Asia in certain regions where key factories are located.

    Advance orders and promotions

    The Puma boss’s warning is the latest in a long list. Toy seller Hasbro also warned Tuesday that it failed to deliver the equivalent of some 100 million orders in the third quarter due to “supply chain disruptions, including limited capacity (of transport) and congestion in ports “.

    In the United States, Walmart and other department store chains have chartered their own boats to bypass chaotic delays at West Coast ports.

    Others have chosen to receive their orders earlier than usual, to launch their Christmas promotions in advance or to abandon maritime transport for the air.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleHe had “made a pact with Satan”, the young murderer of two sisters sentenced to life imprisonment in England
    Next articleLa Conmebol opposes the World Cup project every two years

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC