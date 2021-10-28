Controversial lethal cocktail execution authorized by US Supreme Court

A 60-year-old African-American convicted of murdering a prison worker is to be injected with a combination of three substances suspected of causing excruciating pain.

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday, October 28, authorized Oklahoma to resume executions after a six-year hiatus and to inject a lethal cocktail, suspected of causing excruciating suffering to convicts. This rural and conservative southern state should therefore execute in the afternoon John Grant, a 60-year-old African-American sentenced to death for the murder of a prison employee. He is to be given a combination of three substances which, after several failed executions in 2014 and 2015, led the state to declare a moratorium on executions.

“This protocol has been shown to be humane and efficient”, Assured in a statement the prison services of Oklahoma. For his lawyer, Dale Baich, however, “serious questions“On the pain caused by this lethal cocktail and on its compliance with the American Constitution which prohibits”cruel and unusual punishments“. “A trial on this precise point is due to start in February and executions are not expected to resume until“, He said in a statement.

On Wednesday an appeals court ruled in his favor and suspended the execution. But authorities in Oklahoma immediately seized the United States Supreme Court asking it to overturn the decision. Without explaining its reasons, the high court finally gave the green light to execution in extremis. Its three progressive judges, however, made it clear that they disagreed with the Conservative majority.

“My body is burning”

The contested protocol combines a sedative, midazolam, and an anesthetic, believed to prevent pain before the lethal-dose potassium chloride injection. It had been used in 2014 to execute Clayton Lockett, but the convict had agonized for 43 minutes in apparent pain. In 2015, another convict, Charles Warner, complained that his “body was burning»Before being extinguished, the executioners having used a non-conforming product. The same error was almost reproduced in September 2015 and an execution was postponed at the last minute. Following these failures, a grand jury opened an investigation and the authorities agreed to suspend the application of the death penalty.

In 2020, the authorities finalized a new protocol and set several execution dates in 2021, starting with that of John Grant. In 1998, he killed with a screwdriver a woman who worked in the prison cafeteria where he was serving a sentence for an armed robbery.

Oklahoma also plans to execute on November 18 Julius Jones, a 41-year-old African-American, sentenced in 2002 to death for the murder of a white businessman whom he has always denied. His case was the subject of a documentary series, a podcast and he is supported by many associations and personalities like Kim Kardashian, convinced of his innocence. He lost all legal remedies, but the Oklahoma Pardons Office recommended that his sentence be commuted to life imprisonment. The governor has not yet decided.