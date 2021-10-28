COP26: 12 graphs to understand the consequences of global warming

Posted on Oct 28, 2021, 2:56 PMUpdated Oct 28, 2021, 3:09 PM

World leaders have their work cut out for them. Gathered with great fanfare in Glasgow for COP26 from this Sunday, it is up to them to agree on the reduction of their emissions, in the hope of managing to contain global warming below 1.5 ° C compared to in the pre-industrial era, an ambitious threshold set in 2015 by the Paris agreements.

Hurry up. Human activity has already started to disrupt the planet’s climate, causing devastating consequences for nature and people. Every fraction of a degree avoided counts, to prevent climatic catastrophes from multiplying in all regions of the world, from heat waves to floods to melting glaciers.

1. The climate is warming at an unprecedented rate

The average deviation of the global temperature from the average continues to climb, most of the warming having occurred from the 1970s. Behind the deviations of annual averages is hidden global warming of the planet: the temperature the earth’s surface rose 1.06 to 1.26 ° C from pre-industrial levels, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The decade that has just ended is the hottest ever seen by scientists – a record that risks being broken without reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

2. Carbon emissions keep increasing

The global concentration of greenhouse gases continues to increase and peaked in 2020. At this rate, the increase in the average temperature of the globe at the end of the century could exceed 2 ° C above levels pre-industrial, and therefore fail to achieve the objective set by the Paris Agreements, warns the WMO. According to the organization, attached to the UN, CO2 emissions of fossil origin (coal, oil and gas) and due to the production of cement reached a peak in 2019, followed by a drop of 5.6% in 2020 due to the pandemic. This decrease remains “temporary” and a “strong, rapid and lasting” reduction in emissions remains essential to limit global warming.

The emission of greenhouse gases is the main factor behind global warming. Indeed, carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) retain heat from the sun inside the earth’s atmosphere.

3. Glaciers are melting at high speed

The most direct evidence of global warming is melting glaciers. Global ice loss from glaciers has accelerated in recent years, uncovering mountains that previously had at least some year-round ice cover and destabilizing the pack ice that covers Antarctica and Greenland. It is estimated that the world’s glaciers have lost 27 meters since 1956, or more than 25 gigatons of ice, half of which in the past 15 years.

4. One third of endangered species

It is mass extinction, a very rare event in Earth’s history. Species, as well as populations of each species, are declining between 100 and 1,000 times faster than what is considered natural. In total, out of 2 million known species, between 500,000 and 1 million would be threatened with extinction in the coming decades, according to IPBES.

Of the 134,000 species studied by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), just under a third, 37,000, are considered threatened with extinction, and 8,404 are critically endangered. Deforestation, agriculture and urbanization are the main threats to ecosystems, but also global warming, which disrupts their environment.

5. Most exposed fish and amphibians

Among species, 41% of amphibians, 14% of birds and 26% of mammals are threatened with extinction globally, according to the IUCN. This is also the case for 37% of sharks and rays, 33% of reef-building corals and 34% of conifers. In this inventory, France records a sad record, it is among the 10 countries hosting the largest number of endangered species. In total, 1,742 globally threatened species are present on its territory, in mainland France and overseas.

6. The giant fires repeat themselves

As the climate has warmed, forest fires have become larger and more frequent. The three countries hardest hit by these disasters are Australia, Russia and the United States. In the United States, more than 4 million hectares of land have burned in the West in three of the past six years, an area equivalent to more than 6% of metropolitan France.





7. Some 14% of reefs have disappeared since 2009

They cover only 0.2% of the ocean surface, but are home to a quarter of maritime species. About 14% of coral reefs have disappeared since 2009, according to a scientific analysis published by the GCRMN. This represents 11,700 km 2 of lost reefs, more than those living in Australia.

The cause is the stress linked to the rise in sea surface temperatures, which causes coral bleaching and death. Corals will not survive a 2-degree rise in land temperatures, researchers say. All may not be lost, however. Because some coral reefs are still resilient. A partial recovery was observed in 2019, which allowed the reefs to recover 2% of the coral cover.

8. The sea level is rising dangerously

Sea level has been rising for over 100 years, but the rate of change has recently doubled. While the sea level rose on average 15 mm per year between 1880 and 2013, the average rate over the past decades has been 30 mm per year. This increase threatens the habitat of tens of millions of people living in low-lying areas, as well as some islands in the Pacific Ocean, such as Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands, which are already disappearing.

9. Water shortages are likely to worsen

The greater the warming, the more heatwaves will multiply. The number and duration of droughts have already jumped by 29% over the past two decades, especially in the dry subtropics. Likewise, the disruption of precipitation and snowmelt alter hydrological systems, affecting the quantity and quality of water resources.

According to the IPCC, even limiting the increase to 2 ° C, 400 million more will face water shortages. And 420 million more people will be threatened by extreme heatwaves.

10. Cyclones multiply

Climate change is causing more and more extreme weather events, especially with regard to the number of cyclones. The five-year global average for storms was below 120 until 2010, but has since risen to 140. Extreme weather conditions are not only more common, they are also more destructive. Munich RE, the German insurance company, reported that global losses from natural disasters amounted to a record $ 210 billion in 2020, up from $ 166 billion in 2019.

11. Deforestation, the equivalent of the surface of Burma in 20 years

Some 68 million hectares of forests have disappeared from the face of the earth in 20 years, the equivalent of a country like Burma, according to GlobalForestWatch. In Brazil alone, 1.1 million hectares of forests were destroyed in 2020, a record since 2008. The consequences are worrying. A large part of the Amazon basin now emits CO2 according to a study published in the journal “Nature”.

The world upside down for this crucial ecosystem in the fight against global warming. The reasons have been identified: climate change but also the massifs burnt to make way for breeding and intensive farming.

12. The objectives are not sufficient and not sufficiently respected

The UN’s latest observation is clear: commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions should be more than seven times more ambitious in order to hope to limit warming to +1.5 ° C.

New commitments from more than 120 countries, recorded as of September 30, “reduce emissions projections for 2030 by 7.5%, while (a decrease of) 30% would be necessary for + 2 ° C and 55% for 1 , 5 ° C ”.

These forecasts assume that the commitments will be fulfilled, while a number of previous commitments have still not been met. So, as a group, the G20 countries are not on track to meet their previous targets.