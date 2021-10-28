Covid-19: an antidepressant could reduce hospitalizations, says study

For months, scientists have redoubled their efforts to try to find molecules that could slow down the serious symptoms of Covid-19. A new avenue has just opened with an already existing drug, fluvoxamine. This antidepressant treatment is able to reduce hospitalizations in patients with the virus and at risk of severe forms, concludes a clinical trial published Wednesday.

“Fluvoxamine, a drug that already exists and has a reduced cost, lowers the risk of needing advanced care in (a) high-risk population,” conclude the researchers who conducted this study published in the Lancet Global Health, a publication linked to the Lancet reference journal but distinct from it.

The authors of the study conducted trials in a dozen Brazilian hospitals to estimate whether it helps prevent hospitalizations of patients with the virus who receive it quickly. Previous studies already gave hope that fluvoxamine was of such interest against Covid-19, but they had been carried out on small samples and their methodology made their conclusions very uncertain.

“An efficient, safe, inexpensive option”

The Brazilian study was carried out on more than 700 patients, compared to an equivalent number of patients on placebo, and without the caregivers knowing what treatment they were administering. These patients presented at least one risk factor: being over 50, smoking, being diabetic, not being vaccinated, etc.



The study measured how many patients in each group were ultimately hospitalized after 28 days, or had to spend more than six hours in an emergency department on one occasion. In the end, fewer patients treated with fluvoxamine than those on placebo (11% vs. 16%) found themselves in one of these two situations.

“This study clearly suggests that fluvoxamine constitutes an effective, safe, inexpensive and rather well tolerated option to treat non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients”, judges researcher Otavio Berwanger, not associated with the trial, in a commentary published by the journal.

First limits

No excess of optimism, however, because the study has certain limits, points out the researcher. It does not allow to conclude on the effect of the drug in reducing deaths and, even in terms of hospitalizations, its conclusions are weakened by the fact of having mixed two criteria.