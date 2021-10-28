Covid-19: how to enter the United States from November 8?

SPOTLIGHT – The United States will reopen its borders from November 8. With some exceptions, only people who have completed their vaccination schedule against Covid-19 will nevertheless be able to enter the territory.

International travel to the United States will be able to resume. The country’s borders, closed since March 2020, will indeed reopen from November 8. But not under any conditions. Children in particular do not need to be vaccinated. LCI takes stock.

All the info on Coronavirus: the pandemic shaking up the planet

A vaccination obligation …

To enter the territory, travelers will be required to have completed their vaccination schedule against Covid-19. However, the health authorities have provided for exceptions “very limited” to this vaccination obligation. All vaccines recognized in the emergency procedure of the World Health Organization (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac) will be accepted. Combinations of different vaccines for the first dose and boosters are also allowed, the White House said.

… but some exceptions

Minors under the age of 18 will not need to prove that they are vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the territory. Likewise, according to a document distributed by the American administration, people with medical contraindications to vaccination, travelers having to travel for urgent or humanitarian reasons (supporting documentation), people who have come for reasons other than tourism, from countries where the vaccine is difficult to obtain as well as some participants in clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines will not need to certify a complete vaccination.

Tests also necessary

At the same time, a negative test result is required by the United States. Children over two years of age, and unvaccinated, should be tested within three days of departure if traveling with vaccinated adults. The deadline is reduced to one day if they are traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults. More generally, any foreigner must be tested (antigen test or PCR) within three days before leaving if he is vaccinated, or in the day before departure if he is not vaccinated. These requirements are similar for U.S. citizens and returning permanent residents.

Read also United States: Expert Committee recommends Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine for 5-11 Year Olds

Covid-19: Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic … Eastern Europe facing a strong resumption of the epidemic

All health documents – test results and vaccination certificate – will be checked by the airlines. The latter will also be responsible for collecting, from travelers, information allowing the American health authorities to contact them after their entry into the territory, in the event of infection or contact with an infected person.

On the same subject

The most read articles VIDEO – One year of rain in a few hours: the images of the monster flood damage in Sicily Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: new revelations about the young gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed Presidential 2022: why does Eric Zemmour tax Marine Le Pen as a “leftist woman”? “It’s ridiculous”: anger rises over blocked roads on the Franco-Spanish border VIDEO – Vladimir Poutine, father of a hidden 18-year-old girl?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.