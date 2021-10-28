Covid-19: “Vaccines alone will not end the epidemic …” WHO changes strategy and demands $ 23.4 billion

the essential

The WHO unveiled on Thursday a new plan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the less wealthy countries and is demanding $ 23.4 billion over the next 12 months to finance it.

The WHO unveiled Thursday, October 28 a new plan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the less wealthy countries and calls for $ 23.4 billion over the next 12 months to finance it.

The partnership of the world’s leading health agencies (called the ACT accelerator) “needs $ 23.4 billion to help the countries most at risk acquire and deploy means to fight Covid-19 now and until to September 2022 “, indicates a statement from the WHO, stressing that this sum is tiny compared to the trillions of dollars of economic losses caused by the pandemic and the cost of the stimulus packages.

“Inequitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines prolongs the pandemic”

“Inequitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines prolongs the pandemic around the world and presents the risk of the emergence of new, more dangerous variants which could escape existing means of combating the disease”, she continues.





Our new strategic plan leverages our partnership’s progress against # COVID19, with a more targeted focus on addressing access gaps in underserved countries, delivering vaccines, treatments, tests & personal protective equipment where they’re needed most. https://t.co/rb8DgRUSk4 – ACT-Accelerator (@ACTAccelerator) October 28, 2021

The pandemic, which has already claimed nearly five million lives since it began in China at the end of 2019, “is far from over,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during ” a press briefing

“So far only 0.4% of tests and 0.5% of vaccines injected worldwide have been used in low-income countries, despite the fact that these countries account for 9% of the world’s population,” the press release still insists.

The WHO boss has been repeating this same message for months and demanding equivalent amounts for at least six months, but without being heard. For Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, vaccines alone will not end the Covid-19 pandemic “.

He reiterated his call to the heads of state and government of the G20 countries who are to meet this weekend in Rome to fund “in full” the new strategy unveiled Thursday.