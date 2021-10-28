Covid-19: where is the booster vaccination? Our menu, department by department

To face the Covid-19 epidemic and guard against a possible “fifth wave”, the government insists on two levers: maintaining the health pass and barrier gestures on the one hand, the booster vaccination of the ‘other. On this second point, “I relaunch my call for a vaccine booster,” urged government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.

As of October 26, 2.7 million inhabitants in France have received a booster dose against Covid-19. The vast majority of them (2.3 million) are at least 65 years old – this group is one of three categories at the moment, along with people with co-morbidities and healthcare professionals. This represents 16% of the entire population aged 65 and over. In other words, nearly one French inhabitant in six in this age group has now received his vaccine booster (most often, it is a third dose).

Place of vaccination versus place of residence

But this rate of 16% varies a lot according to the departments. The Alpes-Maritimes, Paris and Hauts-de-Seine are in the top five (above 20%), while Lot-et-Garonne, Haute-Marne and Seine-Saint-Denis close the walking (less than 15%).

Caution, however, in the interpretation: these data from Public Health France are based on the place where each person has been vaccinated, and not the place where they live. As we explained last May, a Parisian vaccinated at the Stade de France, for example, will be counted in… Seine-Saint-Denis. By relating the numbers of vaccinated to the population, we therefore do not necessarily come across the actual vaccination coverage within each department. Health insurance, for its part, counts the vaccinated according to their place of residence. But it is not yet publishing booster vaccine coverage.



For the moment, we must therefore deal with the only data from Public Health France, which still allow us to get an idea. But reporting the number of vaccinated to the entire population is not necessarily the most reliable indicator.

Half of those over 65 eligible

Indeed, among people aged at least 65 years, only those fully vaccinated at least 6 months ago are eligible for the booster. This is why we also looked at, for each department, the number of inhabitants of at least 65 years of age who received an additional dose compared to those eligible (i.e. fully vaccinated on April 26, according to Health Insurance), and not in relation to the entire elderly population. In France as a whole, the vaccination coverage with booster for the elderly then climbed to more than 50% (51.9% to be precise).

Department by department, the classification is a little different from the previous one. In mainland France, five territories have a rate above 60%: Sarthe, Charente, Nièvre, Indre and Charente-Maritime.