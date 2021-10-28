Covid: A toll-free number to encourage the elderly to be vaccinated

FatCamera / Getty Images To encourage isolated seniors to be vaccinated against covid-19 at home, the government has launched a toll-free number (illustrative photo taken in Canada).

CORONAVIRUS – The device was announced a few days ago, it is now active. Since Tuesday, October 26, a toll-free number – 0 800 730 957 – can be reached by isolated people over 80 (or by their caregivers, or even relatives) wishing to be vaccinated against covid-19.

Reachable from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., it aims to make vaccination accessible to the most vulnerable groups, by offering them the possibility of having the serum injected at home if they so request. And this as winter approaches, without having to go through the Internet or embark on a complex journey to get to a vaccination site or a doctor’s office.





It is at the level of the Regional Health Agencies (ARS) that the continuation of the “Let’s vaccinate our seniors” system will be deployed: in each department, mobile teams will be set up, able to go to the homes of people over 80 years old. would ask to be vaccinated.

France lagging behind at European level

These caregivers will be placed under the same legal status and will receive the same remuneration as those working in vaccination centers, and in this context, pharmacists will be able to take part in the system.

At present, some 85% of French people over 80 have been vaccinated (around 87% have received at least one dose), which represents – even though the elderly are the category of the population most threatened by the virus – a lower coverage rate than for the rest of the population, with the exception of 12-17 year olds for whom vaccination began much later. This represents around 550,000 people to be vaccinated (and even more than 2 million people if we include people with co-morbidities).

At European level, France is thus very far from certain other EU countries where almost all seniors have a complete vaccination course, and even below the continental average (which is currently at 88%) .

