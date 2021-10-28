Covid: antidepressants confirm their effectiveness against the severe form of the disease

COVID – A year ago, it was “a note of hope”. Today it has become “great news”. For Dr. Nicolas Hoertel of the AP-HP, one of the first to have studied the effect of certain antidepressants on the severe form of Covid-19, there is cause for celebration. Published in the review The Lancet Global Health, the conclusions of a randomized trial conducted in Brazil are as hoped.

741 patients thus received fluvoxamine as a curative treatment for Covid, and 756 were treated with a placebo, for an average age of 50 years. At the end of the trial, conducted from January to June 2021, the results are clear: the risk of hospitalization decreases by 66% in patients who have taken the treatment. Mortality, it drops by 85% in this same population.

“The result is crazy” enthuses Dr. Hoertel. “Even we did not expect such an effect” on the randomized trial, he adds. His team had conducted in 2021 a study on the repositioning of two molecules present in certain antidepressants, fluoxetine and fluvoxamine, and their curative properties on Covid. The encouraging results obtained in France have since been coupled with those of several German teams, which have made it possible to understand its action.





Inhibitory effect of the virus

The antidepressants studied have an inhibitory effect on acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), an enzyme found on the surface of cells. However, blocking this enzyme affects the presence of ACE2 receptors, a real gateway to the virus, at the center of all the attention of specialists since the beginnings of the pandemic. It is in particular the role of this receptor which explains the anosmia (loss of smell) of many patients with Covid-19.

The virus infects the respiratory cavity, passing through this famous receptor. Component of several types of cells, such as stem cells and blood vessels, its role in our body is complex and essential. In infected patients, this made it possible to stop the progression of the virus, and to prevent the Covid from passing from its symptomatic form, but benign, to a serious form leading to hospitalization.

This large-scale Brazilian randomized trial places fluvoxamine in the very short list of curative drugs potentially effective against the coronavirus, but it is not yet possible to prescribe it. Other publications should take place in November, further confirming the effectiveness of these molecules, in particular fluoxetine. It remains to assess, for each type of patient, the benefit-risk balance: antidepressants, even at low doses, can cause significant side effects.

