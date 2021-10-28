Cristiano Ronaldo’s family to grow again, with twins

Cristiano Ronaldo’s companion Georgina Rodriguez announces that she is expecting twins. The Argentinian model is said to be twelve weeks pregnant. Her delivery is scheduled for next spring.

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon experience a new fatherhood. As announced by Hola magazine, Georgina Rodriguez is expecting a child for next year. Or rather two, since she announces that they are twins. The Spanish weekly revealed that the Argentine model, in a relationship with the Portuguese striker since December 2016, would be around twelve weeks pregnant. Her delivery would therefore be scheduled for spring 2022.

They will be the couple’s second and third children, after the birth of Alana Martina in 2017. Ronaldo already had three other children before meeting Georgina: Cristiano Ronaldo Junior (born in 2010) and twins Eva and Mateo (born in 2017). While waiting to know the sex of the future baby, the five-fold Golden Ball is preparing to be at the head of a sibling of six.





Ronaldo would like to have seven children

In an interview with France Football in 2017, the 36-year-old striker (he will celebrate his 37th birthday in February) had confided his desire to have seven children in the long term. Georgina Rodriguez seems on the same wavelength. “My desire for motherhood is stronger than anything. I hope to have more children,” said the companion of CR7, who will be 28 years old next January.

Good news which should help Ronaldo to put into perspective a little the bad passage of Manchester United, swept at home by Liverpool last weekend in the Premier League (0-5). Since returning to the Red Devils, the Portuguese star has scored six goals in 10 appearances.