Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava 600 meters high in La Palma

A new intense eruptive phase has started on the island of La Palma. The Cumbre Vieja volcano expels lava several hundred meters high.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to expel lava on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary archipelago, an eruption that has lasted for a month and does not appear to be ending. This volcano erupted on September 19, spewing out rivers of lava that slowly descended the mountain sides to the sea and destroyed everything in their path. While the eruption caused no casualties, the lava covered 763 hectares and destroyed 1,956 buildings, including hundreds of houses, according to the latest figures from the Spanish government.

On Tuesday, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute posted a video on Twitter in which a gigantic lava fountain could be seen. On that day, the volcanic activity was so powerful that the lava jets rose to 600 meters in height, according to specialists. In addition, the cone of the volcano has partially collapsed again, causing new flows with an unprecedented trajectory, towards the west, and raising fears of further destruction.





La altura de la fuente de lava en estos momentos es de aproximadamente 600 m / The height of the lava fountain at the moment is approximately 600 m #lapalmapic.twitter.com/My3VyBCBes – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 26, 2021

After more than a month of lava eruption, accompanied by minor earthquakes, geologists are unable to say how long the volcano’s activity may still last. “Nobody can say that we are close to the end” of the eruption, declared last week the head of the regional government of the Canaries, Angel Victor Torres. A first lava flow reached the sea at the end of September. By solidifying in contact with water, it gave birth to a peninsula of about 40 hectares. In total, nearly 7,000 people had to leave their homes because of the eruption on this island of nearly 85,000 inhabitants. In 100 years, the island experienced two more eruptions before this one, in 1949 and 1971.