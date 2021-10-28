Cyril Féraud’s rant against celebrity magazines

FIGARO LIVE – The host of “Slam” presents “Spectaculaire” on France 2 on Saturday evening with Jean-Marc Généreux. Guest of “TV Magazine’s Buzz TV”, he took the opportunity to send a message to the tabloid press.

“It is a program made for the public service. The great show of shows“. Cyril Féraud is proud to take the helm of “Spectaculaire” on France 2 on Saturday evening. He comes to lend a hand to Jean-Marc Généreux who was until then alone at the head of the entertainment. “He didn’t take it badly“, Assures the host of” Slam “on the set of” Buzz TV “this Thursday morning.

“READ ALSO -” Spectacular “: on the set of the new entertainment of France 2 presented by Jean-Marc Généreux

“Spectacular”, a program where magicians, acrobats, jugglers, singers and dancers perform. But that the televiewers do not see it the worthy successor of the “Biggest Cabaret of the world”. “Patrick Sébastien made a great show for 21 years. (…) “Spectaculaire” aims to put artists forward and offer a place they no longer had since the end of the “Biggest cabaret”», Defends the 36-year-old presenter.

“Write articles on ‘Spectacular’, drop the sneakers! “

Cyril Féraud in “TV Magazine’s Buzz TV”

In this interview, Cyril Féraud also answered questions relating to the press people who, lately, speculate on his private life, by captioning according to the person concerned. “Whenever I am asked questions, I say that I am not talking about my private life. And the next day I have ten articles on it», He regrets. “Write articles on “Spectacular”, on “The Champions Quiz”, on “Slam”. Drop me the sneakersHe asks again. Cyril Féraud has only attacked a celebrity magazine once in his life. The day paparazzi photographed him at his father’s funeral. “It’s the zero degree of information, he describes to our microphone. It’s something that I haven’t digested at all. Being photographed with my teary mom in my arms … Fuck yourself! (…) You must not touch my familyHe continues.

“READ ALSO – Tatiana Silva:” I want to have children ”

And to add that he shares “lots of things“In” Slam “every day on France 3.”Everyone knows my grandmother, Granny Simone, I often talk about my mom, my nieces who live in Tahiti», He explains. “Qhat is the point? Knowing who I’m sleeping with is up to me! The day I get married, everyone will know, I will have published the banns. “