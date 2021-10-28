Cyril Hanouna (TPMP) in a relationship with a flagship columnist? Big news is falling

This is the subject that is making the buzz at the moment on social networks, following images unveiled by the Instagram people account @shayaratv, the fact that Cyril Hanouna and Kelly Vedovelli are in a relationship constitutes a hypothesis that is gaining depth .

Cyril Hanouna and Kelly Vedovelli: close proximity

It was during a question-and-answer game on his Instagram account that the very well-informed blogger @shayaratv unveiled information that caused a huge buzz on social networks and on the net. The man who hides behind this account connects the scoops. These are fans who send him photos and indiscretions. For example, we learned Maeva Ghennam had finished the evening with Booba in Dubai.

Omg aparament cyril hanouna and in a relationship with kelly vedovelli 😱😱 #TPMP #Hanouna @sharayatv pic.twitter.com/ktBVX40O2h – Aissa (@ Aissa86777248) October 24, 2021

According to the sources unveiled by this informant, the beautiful 31-year-old blonde would have approached Cyril Hanouna, troublemaker of the old paf meanwhile, 47 years old. Are they in a relationship? that’s the question that burns the lips of many people right now. Have romantic feelings developed? Kelly vedovelli is an influencer followed by nearly 700,000 fans on his Instagram page. Thus, it is on this social network that the revelations concerning this probable couple multiply. Nothing is certain at the moment.

Cyril Hanouna dines with Kelly Vedovelli

Thus, the two television personalities often meet after the shootings of the C8 show. Thereby, it was on the terrace of a Parisian restaurant that they were seen and photographed by Internet users. Today, with smartphones it is very easy to take a picture of a person. Personalities are no longer immune to being spotted by just anyone. It can get very painful.

Very quickly, the photo was shared on social networks like wildfire. According to @ shayaratv, “the couple would be so close that they would book hotel rooms” in the capital. Information to be taken with a grain of salt. Kelly Vedovelli started out as Djette would be a real fan of Cyril Hanouna.





Thus, the beautiful blonde who is now a columnist on TPMP, would like to formalize this possible relationship. You should know that Cyril Hanouna is the father of little Bianca (10 years old) and Lino (9 years old) but his marriage to his wife, Emilie ended in divorce in 2019.

Cyril divorced in 2019

Thus, would the connection between Cyril Hanouna and Kelly Vedovelli already be known to the chroniclers of TPMP? The question is valid. Touche fans not at my post are on the lookout for any sign that could validate the hypothesis of a rapprochement between the two television personalities.

Some time ago, Cyril Hanouna and Kelly Vedovelli showed themselves to be really close, even tactile on numerous occasions on the set. So on September 30, 2019 where they kissed live in front of the whole team and to the applause of the audience who loved this very tender moment and today, which takes on another dimension.

The opportunity to review Kelly Vedovelli’s career. She was born in 1990. Before making herself known behind the turntables, she studied make-up artist. With her diploma, Kelly Vedovelli made her debut in events where she worked for several years.

Her life changes quickly when attends the filming of the program Canal Football Club. Placed behind the presenter, she draws attention to herself and finds herself hired by Maître Gims, who offers her to appear in her video clip Bella. This video launches his career and she quickly signs with a modeling agency.

Become a model, she joined Loana for an advertisement for Gifi which remains, to this day, a big contract. Besides fashion, she has another passion: music. For several years, she has shown a certain talent on the turntables and does not hesitate to perform during VIP events. She then launches herself completely into this profession and attracts the eye of Cyril Hanouna. The presenter then recruits her as musical ambience for her show Do not touch My TV ! from 2017, then columnist.



