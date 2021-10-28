Death’s Door: Devolver’s Zelda-like coming to PS5, PS4 and Switch in deadly trailer

Death’s Door was one of the very good surprises of 2021: already released on PC and Xbox, the adventure game where we work for Death in person will finally also be available on other media.

Playing as a soul reaper raven, working on behalf of Death herself, you had to think about it and the Acid Nerve studio did it. Death’s Door was certainly one of the most appreciable breaths of fresh air of the year: released in July on PC and Xbox, the title published by Devolver Digital had largely convinced us. Players from other platforms will therefore be delighted to learn that the little volatile hero will also go and slice through their homes in just a few weeks.

Death’s Doureuuuh

To announce the news, the choice was made on the State of Play last night: Death’s Door has therefore granted itself a new trailer to confirm its arrival on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (a Switch version has also been confirmed in parallel), the opportunity for the curious to take a look at its dark and punchy universe, borrowing a lot from the first The Legend of Zelda but also from Hollow Knight, as we indicated to you in our test.





Anyway, know that Death’s Door will be available on PS5, PS4 and Switch on November 23 and that Titan Souls is even given to anyone who pre-orders the game. And that’s pretty generous.