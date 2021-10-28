Deathverse: a battle royale on PS5 and PS4 in the universe of Let It Die, trailer and info

Let It Die will therefore be entitled to a sequel, but not quite in the form hoped by some: from the sweet name of Deathverse, it will actually be a battle royale to come on PS5 and PS4.

Designed by Grasshopper Manufacture, Let It Die finally became a franchise against all odds: the thing was formalized last night on the occasion of the State of Play, where a brand new opus was announced. It will therefore be called Deathverse: Let it Die, will be located hundreds of years after the events of the first game and will especially take the form … of a battle royale.

Show and blood

The setting will be planted in a futuristic reality TV show, Death Jamboree, which will be presented by wacky and colorful characters. Participants will obviously have to survive in an arena dedicated to fighting, each of them having their own skills and a Wilson robot., more than useful during clashes.





A particularly nagging gameplay which will also play on verticality since it will be possible to climb it by climbing on walls to escape its competitors … or to better surprise them. Note that this will be PvPvE, that is to say that human players will cross swords with other human players while facing characters controlled by artificial intelligence.

Note that it is not Graashopper Manufacture that is developing the game but the Supertrick Games studio, still under the leadership of the publisher GungHo Online Entertainment, and that it will be a free-to-play scheduled for PS4 and PS5 in the spring of 2022. Here is a first trailer and some pictures.