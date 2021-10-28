Deceptive calm between rain of results and suspense on the ECB



MISLEADING CALM BETWEEN RAIN OF RESULTS AND SUSPENSE ON THE ECB

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected to rise timidly and most European stock markets move without a clear trend in mid-session on Thursday, awaiting statements from the European Central Bank (ECB) prompting investors to be cautious after a start session marked by an avalanche of company results.

Futures contracts on the main New York indices foreshadow an increase of 0.17% for the Dow Jones, 0.24% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 and 0.47% for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.49% to 6,786.82 points around 10:45 GMT, the highest since August 18, but in London, the FTSE 100 gave up 0.17% and in Frankfurt, the Dax fell by 0, 17%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is up 0.22%, the FTSEurofirst 300 and the Stoxx 600 up 0.12%.

The session on Wall Street will once again be animated by the publication of results, with among others those of Merck and Caterpillar pending Apple and Amazon after the close, but also by the weekly figures of jobless claims and the first estimate of the domestic product gross (GDP) of the United States in the third quarter

The European markets, for their part, are mainly waiting for the ECB’s announcements, even if it will most likely leave its monetary policy unchanged.

Investors will closely follow the press conference of its president, Christine Lagarde, from 12:30 GMT, watching for any changes in her discourse on inflation and interest rate expectations, with those of the markets marking a further lag. more clearly with the indications given by the central bank.

RATE

The benchmark government bond yields for the euro zone are up, to -0.164% for the ten-year German Bund and 0.191% for the French OAT of the same maturity. And this movement is also marked for shorter maturities, the most sensitive to inflationary expectations: the German two-year for example takes nearly two basis points at -0.628% after a 14-month peak at -0.593%.





At the same time, the spread between German ten- and 30-year yields has fallen to its lowest point since March 2020, reflecting mounting fears of a period of “stagflation” of low growth and high inflation.

“The ECB will have to face the fact that its inflation forecasts are too low without giving an impression of panic”, summarized Antoine Bouvet, ING rate strategist, guest of the Reuters Global Markets Forum. “You can see how much it is in his interest to say as little as possible.”

VALUES IN EUROPE

The caution put before the declarations of Christine Lagarde slows down European banking stocks, whose Stoxx index fell by 0.55%.

The largest sector increase is for the food and drink compartment (+ 1.26%), driven by the beer giant AB InBev, which takes 7.46% after revising its forecasts upwards.

Other publications hailed by the market include those of Cap Gemini (+ 5.00%), STMicroelectronics (+ 5.08%) and Dassault Systèmes (+ 4.57%).

In the red, Volkswagen loses 3.02% after reducing its forecast of deliveries due to the shortage of semiconductors. Affected too, Stellantis nevertheless clusters 0.36% after confirming its margin target for this year.

CHANGES

The euro is virtually unchanged at $ 1.16 within an hour of the ECB’s announcements, after briefly falling to 1.1583.

The greenback is up slightly against the other major currencies (+ 0.05%) pending today’s US indicators.

The yen appreciates a little but remains close to its recent lows after the unsurprisingly status quo of the Bank of Japan, which reduced its inflation forecast for the fiscal year to March 2022 to zero.

OIL

Oil prices fell to their lowest level for two weeks following the announcement of the resumption of talks between Iran and the West and that of an increase well above expectations of crude stocks in the States United (+4.3 million barrels).

Concerns about demand are further fueled by signs of a resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic in several countries, including Germany and Russia.

Brent dropped 1.7% to 83.14 dollars a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) gave up 1.95% to 81.05 dollars.

(Report Marc Angrand, with Abhinav Ramnarayan in London, edited by Blandine Hénault)