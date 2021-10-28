Dell Inspiron 15 review: a laptop capable of the best and the worst

The design of the Dell Inspiron 15 is particularly sober. Its rough black plastic shell is devoid of chrome or insert. Only a logo on the shell marks the belonging of this laptop to the brand.

The plastic, a real magnet with fingerprints, is easy to clean, but it is easily scratched.

Rough plastic is easily scratched. © Digital

The opening lets glimpse a keyboard with a non-backlit numeric keypad. The keys are made of the same plastic as the shell and the typing is correct. However, we regret a pumping effect of the keyboard, especially in the center of it, a sign of a lack of rigidity of the entire chassis. Upon inspection, it turns out that when closed, the back of the screen sinks sharply, like the keyboard.

The faults are not visual. © Digital

The numeric keypad has a smooth glide. The two clicks hidden under the coating are noisy. Windows 3 and 4 finger gestures are perfectly taken into account, however drag and drop is impossible to perform, the click being far too hard to maintain with your fingertip. The connection consists of an HDMI port, an SD card reader, a USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 ports, a power outlet and a mini-jack plug complete this set.

The connection is basic, it lacks a USB-C port. © Digital

Wireless connectivity is made up of a wifi 5 chip (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0. The webcam with a definition of 720p does not work miracles; details are blurry, or even absent.

Despite good exposure, the whole lacks detail. © Digital

The small Intel Core i3 is cooled using a fan and a small radiator, a heat pipe connecting to the processor.

Thermal imaging does not reveal a real cooling gap. After 15 minutes of video encoding, the keys remain below 37 ° C, with a hot spot on the back of the processor, i.e. in the area of ​​the Z, Q, S and D keys. right side of the screen is obviously the hottest part, and remains below the 44 ° C mark.

The temperatures recorded are quite suitable. © Digital

It is at the level of noise pollution that the shoe pinches. 38.5 dB readings, this is 3 dB above the Asus VivoBook S513EA equipped with the same processor, which corresponds to a doubling of the noise pollution perceived by the human ear. Dell could have made an effort on this point. Disassembly is easy by removing 8 Phillips screws. The shell then unclips easily, since two screws remain attached to it and lift it slightly once out of their screw thread.

All the components are easily accessible. © Digital

Two surprises during disassembly: the first concerns the presence of a single memory bar, which will inevitably have repercussions on performance; we talk about it in the Performance section. The second, more appreciable, concerns the presence of a 2.5-inch slot, with screws and connection cable for an SSD. Apart from the processor, the rest are easily removable and replaceable.