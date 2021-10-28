Delta subvariant, encouraging trial of an antidepressant … coronavirus update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

6,528 new cases of Covid-19 were identified on Wednesday, according to figures from Public Health France. Over the past seven days, the positivity rate stands at 1.7% and 1,571 people have been hospitalized, including 418 admitted to critical care. On Tuesday, 34 people were announced dead in hospital. The total toll of covid-19 stands at 117,589 dead since the start of the epidemic in France.

To read :Two-thirds of suspended caregivers are now vaccinated, according to Véran

Encouraging trials of an antidepressant

Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant drug, is able to reduce hospitalizations in patients with Covid-19 and at risk of severe forms, concludes a clinical trial published on Wednesday. “Fluvoxamine, a drug that already exists and has a reduced cost, lowers the risk of needing advanced care in (a) high-risk population,” conclude the researchers who conducted this study published in the Lancet Global Health, a publication linked to the Lancet reference journal but distinct from it.

To read :France has ordered 50,000 doses of anti-Covid treatment from the American Merck

Fluvoxamine is used as an antidepressant, and also for obsessive-compulsive disorder. The authors of the study conducted trials, in a dozen Brazilian hospitals, to estimate whether it avoids hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19 who receive it quickly. Previous studies already gave hope that fluvoxamine is of such interest against Covid-19, but they had been carried out on small samples and their methodology made their conclusions very uncertain.

The Brazilian study was carried out on more than 700 patients, compared to an equivalent number of patients on placebo, and without the caregivers knowing what treatment they were administering. These patients presented at least one risk factor: being over 50, smoking, being diabetic, not being vaccinated … The study measured how many patients in each group were finally hospitalized after 28 days, or had to on one occasion spent more than six hours in an emergency department.

In the end, fewer patients treated with fluvoxamine than those on placebo – 11% versus 16% – found themselves in one of these two situations. “This study clearly suggests that fluvoxamine constitutes an effective, safe, inexpensive and rather well tolerated option to treat non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients”, judges researcher Otavio Berwanger, not associated with the trial, in a commentary also published by the journal. However, it also points to the limits of the study. It does not allow to conclude on the effect of the drug to reduce deaths and, even in terms of hospitalizations, its conclusions are weakened by the fact of having mixed two criteria. The authors explain that they also took into account stays in emergency departments because Brazilian hospitals were overloaded by the Covid crisis and could not have taken care of patients who needed it.





WHO is monitoring a subvariant

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday to closely monitor the contagiousness of the AY.4.2 line of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, increasingly present in Covid-19 contaminations. “An increase in the transmission of the AY.4.2 sequence has been observed since July”, indicates the WHO in its weekly update on the pandemic.

The line has three more mutations than the original Delta variant, including two on the spike protein – the part of the virus that attaches to human cells. AY.4.2 sequences have been uploaded to the GISAID global database from 43 countries. 93% were from the UK, where a gradual increase in the proportion of new cases is seen: this line accounted for 5.9% of all Delta variant cases reported in the UK during the week starting October 3. “Epidemiological and laboratory studies are underway” to establish whether AY.4.2 is more contagious or weakens antibodies, according to the WHO. The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 4.96 million people since the virus was detected in China at the end of 2019, according to an AFP report established from official sources. In total, more than 244 million cases have been identified. Last week, the number of new cases climbed 4% from the previous week, with 2.9 million new infections recorded. Europe is the only region in the world to report an increase.

The total number of deaths increased by 5%, to more than 49,000 dead. Among the new contaminations, the proportion of those under 25 has been increasing since the beginning of July, in particular in Europe and in the western Pacific. The reason could be that older people are more vaccinated, that young people have more social contact, or that the virus is circulating in schools as face-to-face classes gradually resume, explains the WHO. The organization has statistics according to the gender of the patients, covering only a part (123 million) of the identified cases of Covid. Of these cases, 51% were women, but men account for 58% of the deaths. The death rate of people over 65 has also collapsed since September 2020, probably due to vaccination and better clinical management of patients, according to the WHO. Today, 47% of the world population has received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19, specifies the WHO.

The balance sheet in the world

The pandemic has made at least 4,960,994 deaths worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Wednesday in the middle of the day.

The United States are the most bereaved country with 741,175 dead, followed by Brazil (606,679), India (455,653), Mexico (286,888) and Russia (233,898).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.