Despite Model 3’s performance, Tesla isn’t dominating electric car sales in Europe





The Model 3 is regularly at the top of the electric car sales rankings in France and Europe. However, two other automotive groups are ahead of Tesla in 2021.

It’s a real feat, the Tesla Model 3 has risen to the first position of the best-selling cars in Europe. According to data provided by Jato Dynamics, Tesla delivered 24,591 Model 3 units in September, becoming the best-selling car ahead of thermals. However, Tesla is not the leading manufacturer of electric cars in Europe: it is third.

Volkswagen is riding electric, so much so that the brand shared a study that compared the cost of an electric car versus a thermal car. The German group sold more than 58,000 electric vehicles in Europe in the third quarter of 2021, against around 34,000 for Tesla and 28,000 for the Stellantis group (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Fiat, Dodge, etc.). Over the whole of 2021, Volkswagen sold 155,000 100% electric cars, against 82,000 for Stellantis and 77,000 for Tesla.





These figures can obviously be explained by the catalog of the different groups. Volkswagen now has a full catalog of models available, including the ID.3 and ID.4, but also an entry-level model. As for Tesla, the American brand recently marketed the Model Y, however there is only the Model 3 that can be bought since the beginning of 2021. The new Model S and X have been delayed until the end of the year. 2022.