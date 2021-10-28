In a statement published on social networks this Wednesday, October 27, Didier Robert announces his withdrawal from political life and indicates that he will therefore not stand for the next legislative elections. The former regional president is also preparing a book “without complacency”, he promises.

Four months after his defeat in the last regional elections, Didier Robert comes out of his silence and announces in a long message on social networks, this Wednesday, October 27, that he is putting an end to all political engagement. “I make the decision to withdraw from political life“, declares the former president of the Regional Council.

An NRL 80% deliverable, according to Didier Robert

This announcement comes as an extraordinary plenary assembly is being held this morning at the Inverted Pyramid dedicated to the New Coastal Route, one of Didier Robert’s flagship projects, during his two successive terms of office. Debates in which the former president does not participate.

While President Huguette Bello continues to repeat this Wednesday, October 27 that the commitment to open the NRL at the end of 2021 was not realistic, Didier Robert assures him that “all the conditions are in place to deliver 80% of the road in the coming months“. He also asks that the State intervene again to complete the site.

No “bitterness or anger” after his defeat

The former president, who has only once occupied his seat as an opposition official since Huguette Bello took office at the head of the Regional Council, should no longer sit at the Inverted Pyramid, explaining that he does not not want “hamper regional action “,” by calculation or tactics by the police“.





“The Reunionese made a choice last June. There is now a new majority. It is up to him to implement his program and I wish him success, for the common good, in the interest of our island and the people of Reunion“, indicates Didier Robert, confident that he has”no bitterness, no anger“after his defeat.

A commitment that continues “outside the political space”

So how does Didier Robert see his future? “I want to continue to act, to get involved, to continue to invest myself for Reunion Island. But I now intend to do it outside the political space. I feel much more useful in action than in criticism and opposition“, he explains.

After 20 years devoted to Reunion’s political life, Didier Robert indicates that he intends to pursue his career as a volunteer in the associative field, and also to commit to supporting Reunion companies.

He also announces that he is preparing a book that will be for him “the opportunity for a direct and uncompromising examination of a certain number of subjects, on the analysis of the situation and especially on the voices and perspectives for a success in Reunion in which I deeply believe“.

The news of his “departure” caused a reaction among the Reunionese population.

Watch the report from Réunion La 1ère:

Didier Robert leaves political life