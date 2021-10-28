DIRECT. Covid-19: 675,000 fewer tests since they became chargeable for the unvaccinated

The essential In France, the “slight but sensitive recovery” of the epidemic announced by the government is confirmed 283 new patients were admitted to hospital in 24 hours, they are now 6,489 patients treated.

6,528 positive cases were identified in 24 hours and 34 people died. Over 80% of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

The World Health Organization is closely examining the contagiousness of the AY.4.2 line of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is increasingly present in Covid-19 contaminations. It has three additional mutations, two of which are in the part of the virus that clings to human cells.

The American laboratory Merck announced yesterday an agreement that could make it possible to widely distribute generic versions of its monulpravir, a drug intended for people infected with Covid-19, in poor countries.

Follow the events of the day live:

8.45 a.m. Delta continues to wreak havoc in Australia. The densely populated state of Victoria recorded its deadliest day since the Delta variant emerged on Thursday, with 25 deaths and 1,923 new cases. Conversely, neighboring New South Wales, where Sydney is located, recorded 293 new cases, up from 304 on Wednesday.

8:33 am. Australia drops its ‘do not travel’ advice. On Monday, Australians will be able to travel again for no compelling reason. In preparation, the authorities have modified their “Travel advice” for 177 countries, including France. In France, the threat of an attack seems to alarm Australia more than the health threat. It specifies the rules for entering our country.

8:20 am. Paying, the tests have fallen sharply. Between October 18 and October 24, 2.3 million RT-PCR and antigen tests for detection were performed compared to 2.97 million the previous week. These 675,200 fewer tests, according to the statistics department of the Ministry of Health, can be explained by the end of their total support by Social Security. And it is especially the 16-65 year olds who have reduced the number.

8:10 am. New record of contaminations in Ukraine. 26,071 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours. These numbers exceed the previous record of 23,785, set on 22 October. In addition, 576 people died from the Covid.

The toll of the pandemic in Ukraine stands at 2.85 million infections and 66,204 deaths.

8 hours. In Brazil. 433 new deaths were recorded last night, in 24 hours, as well as 17,184 additional confirmed cases, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

7:55 am. The Covid vaccination deadline set by the Biden administration is not accompanied by sanctions. On December 8, while employees are still not vaccinated, the law does not yet provide for an immediate response from employers, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said late last night.



7.45 a.m. The Senate for a territorialization of the health pass. Philippe Bas, rapporteur for the Senate of the text which should extend the sanitary pass, believes, like other of his colleagues, that the sanitary pass should neither be extended until the summer (read below), nor be evenly applied. “The government tells us the pass has succeeded since the French are massively vaccinated, yes but then what is it for? Let’s take it at its word: when we are in a territory where vaccination is very strong, there is no real reason to maintain the health pass, ”he said on Public Senate. “The pass must be somewhat variable geometry. In the cinema, in the theater, where you keep the mask, the sanitary pass is not necessary ”.

7:30 am. Inflation in the euro zone worries the ECB. The twenty-five members of the Board of Governors of the European Central Bank, who are meeting this Thursday, should keep the monetary arsenal in place, to allow States, households and businesses to continue to finance themselves under good conditions and not not compromise the recovery.

In Great Britain, which is not a member of the ECB, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to protect households against the sharp rise in inflation which could approach 5% in 2022.

7:17. Health pass: the Senate wants to introduce a review clause. The text which provides for the extension of the health pass until the summer arrives this Thursday in front of the Senate, dominated by the right. If the measure passes, the government would have to go back to Parliament before the end of February. “There is no question of giving a blank check until July 31, 2022, it must be under the control of Parliament”, insists the LR president of the Senate Gérard Larcher.

7:05 am. New Zealand will ease border restrictions. Strict, they have been in effect since March 2020. Starting November 14, fully vaccinated foreign travelers will only spend seven days in state quarantine facilities, half the amount currently required. Home isolation will be introduced between January and March, Chris Hipkins, New Zealand Minister for the Response to Covid-19, said at a press conference.

6:55 am. The alliance of the palette. Australia’s two largest supermarket chains, Coles Group and Woolworths, have formed a ‘task force’ to address a shortage of delivery pallets, another industry hit by shortages in the Covid era.

6:40 am. In Moscow. Non-essential services are closed from today until November 7 in the Russian capital, to curb the spread of the virus. Vladimir Putin has also ordered a week of paid vacation for the same purpose from Saturday.

6.30 a.m. Singapore is seeing an “unusual upsurge” in infections. 5,324 new cases were identified in 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Ten people also died. Yet last week, city-state authorities reimposed restrictions, such as restricting dining to two people.

6:20 am. Rio takes off the mask. As of this morning, wearing a mask is no longer mandatory outdoors in the State of Rio de Janeiro (18 million inhabitants). It was the progression of the vaccination that made this decision possible.

6:10 am. Ukraine, under restrictions, finally vaccinates en masse. Under pressure from authorities who introduced additional restrictions in areas hit by a new wave of the epidemic, including the closure of schools and transport checks, 291,293 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, the highest figure since the start of the vaccination campaign in February.