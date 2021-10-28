Disappointment on Unibail’s forecasts, the title falls



DISAPPOINTMENT WITH UNIBAIL FORECASTS, THE TITRE FALLS

PARIS (Reuters) – Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) shows the biggest drop in the CAC 40 Thursday on the Paris Stock Exchange after the publication of a profit forecast for the year considered disappointing by analysts.

Around 11:05 am, its action fell 5.93% to 63.89 euros, for the moment its biggest daily drop since July 19. At the same time, the CAC 40 index advanced by 0.38%.





The commercial real estate group announced Wednesday that the current economic recovery allowed it to normalize its levels of activity at the end of the year.

URW, which previously refrained from providing financial targets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now aiming for adjusted recurring earnings per share of at least € 6.75 for the year, slightly above levels registered in 2020.

Analysts at Jefferies, those at Barclays and those at JP Morgan point out in their respective notes a target lower than expected, the consensus of Refinitiv, mentioned by Jefferies, being a recurring profit of 7.10 euros per share.

“There has been no progress in the disposals of shopping centers in the United States, so we continue to wait for a further decline in debt before considering becoming more positive,” added JP Morgan analysts. .

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)