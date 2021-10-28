DISCIPLINED. Top 14. Joe Tekori can already play again thanks to a special device from World Rugby

RUGBY. Tekori, Marchand and Joly in the ranks of the French Barbarians against TongaGood news for Stade Toulousain. Deprived of many executives due to the international period, the French champion will be able to count on Joe Tekori from this weekend. The NRL tells us in a press release that he will not have to serve the four weeks of suspension required by the disciplinary committee. He was suspended following a dangerous tackle on Biarritz hooker Romain Ruffenach. Nevertheless, he had “asked to be able to request the application from World Rugby for the Head Contact Process (HCP) – Coaching Intervention Application.“Kézako? This device allows any player to request that the last week of his suspension either replaced by a training workshop on tackling technique or a workshop related to the “defective” technical gesture when he has been sanctioned with a red card or cited for a gambling fault involving the “head contact process”. His request was accepted by the Discipline and Rules Commission. Also Tekori is immediately requalified since he had already served three weeks of suspension. He applied for the match against Racing 92 this weekend as part of the 9th day of Top 14. Top 14. Which clubs have the most to lose from the November duplicates?