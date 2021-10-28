Discover the recipe for the miracle slimming juice to drink twice a day to say goodbye to all your extra pounds, without sport!

To refine your figure and say goodbye to those extra pounds, you sometimes need a little help. For this, we can count on slimming recipes which can allow, in addition to the practice of regular physical activity and a balanced diet, to more easily achieve its goals. Among these, there are in particular a supposedly miraculous drink, to drink daily twice a day, to burn fat and eliminate toxins. This natural drink consists of cider vinegar, of grapefruit juice and of honey. Ingredients with properties recognized to help lose weight.

Indeed, grapefruit not only helps control appetite, but it is also rich in fiber and antioxidants. As for apple cider vinegar, it helps reduce blood sugar levels, but also promotes fat burning thanks to its high acetic acid content. It is also a good ally for digestion. Finally, there is no need to list the many benefits of honey, which ultimately cures almost all the small ailments of everyday life.

Miracle drink for weight loss: how to prepare it?

In terms of dosages and preparation, you just need to mix a cup of fresh grapefruit juice, preferably with two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and a teaspoon of honey. The goal is to obtain a smooth texture that is easy to swallow. This drink should then be consumed a first time just before lunch, and a second in the evening before dinner, the time of a cure of about a week. You will give us news!

