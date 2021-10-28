DJ Plomberie’s YouTube channel has just resuscitated!

Sunday, October 24, the channel of YouTube’s most famous plumber, David Juanes, better known as DJ Plomberie, was gone. At the house of Konbini techno, we know him well. We interviewed him a few months ago, so this story caught our attention.

What had happened? Every other week, David organized lives on his channel. He liked to involve his subscribers in a direct and unfiltered way. In his last direct, which brought together about two hundred people, a disturbing element had entered: a speaker who did not show his face had taken the opportunity to broadcast an extract of a pornographic video, catching David by surprise.

Contacted by Konbini techno, the plumber had told us to have “put two, three seconds” to eject the user. About “forty seconds later”, he was getting an email from YouTube. His latest video violated community rules.



The content read this: “The account was closed for serious or repeated breaches of YouTube’s rules regarding nudity and sexual content.” Lower : “We have permanently deleted your channel from YouTube. Now you can no longer access, own or create other YouTube channels.”

The content creator had made two complaints on the dedicated form. When we contacted him on Tuesday, September 26, he had not received any news.. He felt “responsible but not guilty” of the distribution of this content. “Distraught”, he also recalled that his channel included 230 videos and was followed by 149,000 subscribers seeking advice to repair their shower or their toilet.

On Wednesday August 27 at 4:50 p.m., DJ Plomberie sent us a message: his channel has finally been put back online. Phew! Morality, when YouTube tells you your channel is “permanently deleted”, you have to panic, but not completely: all is not lost.

Article updated October 27 at 5 p.m.

Article written by Pierre Schneidermann and Baptiste Giudicelli.