“Drop the sneakers!” : Cyril Féraud pushes a rant by evoking his private life – news

This Thursday, October 28 in The Buzz Tv of TV Mag, Cyril Féraud pushed a big rant on the rumors around his private life.

Since many years, Cyril Feraud present Slam on France 3 every afternoon. But that’s not all. The 36-year-old host also hosts The treasure map, Spectacular or the Festival interceltique de Lorient. In Spectacular, Jean-Marc Généreux and him offer viewers impressive numbers around the circus. Yes Cyril Feraud is prolific on television and does not hesitate to regularly mention his shows, he remains very discreet about his private life. Despite many rumors about his love life, the host prefers not to say more.





A secret garden he wants to preserve

Recently the presenter wanted silence rumors about his love life while trying to preserve his secret garden. “It intrigues them to know if I don’t talk about my life because I don’t have one, because I protect my wife, because I’m gay… “, he had declared. This Thursday, October 28, the host was the guest of Buzz TV of TV Magazine in order to evoke the new bonus of Spectacular broadcast this Saturday on France 2. During the show, he was questioned about the many press articles concerning his private life. “I’m in the ass! I’ve had it up to here. I attract curiosity because I never talk about my private life “, he began.

“Drop the sneakers!”

Seconds later he added: “Let go of my sneakers! I have sued once in my life because having a photo taken at your father’s funeral is still the zero degree of information … is something that I have not digested at all. Being photographed with my mother in tears in her arms, that’s it … Go fuck yourself! Afterwards, the rest is fine, they leave me anyway. I share a lot of stuff from my private life in Slam. What is the point ? If the idea is to know who I sleep with, that’s up to me. I think the day I get married everyone will knowWords to find here at 29 min.