Duel comparison: Delonghi Magnifica S ECAM 22 vs Magnifica Evo FEB2942.TB

Both Magnificas are designed in the same mold. That of the Evo model is certainly a taller, wider and deeper chouia (barely 2 cm), but in either case, the two models are rather compact and can easily find their place on a plan. of work. Nevertheless, we have to admit that the finishes of the Magnifica Evo are much more neat than those of the model S. Its materials are still plastic, but seem of better quality and the brushed aluminum effect (which is dispensed with the Magnifica S in favor of shiny plastic) accentuates the premium look.

Left: the Magnifica S; right: the Magnifica Evo.

Price positioning requires, these two automatic coffee makers with grinder skip a touch screen and feature a fairly brief control panel. It is much more rudimentary on the side of the Magnifica S, which made the choice of tactile keys, when the Magnifica Evo prefers sensitive keys, in color. The latter offers 4 coffee recipes (espresso, coffee, long and doppio, a special recipe from the manufacturer: double dose of espresso with specific pre-infusion that releases more aromas). There is also a steam function to froth milk. On the Magnifica S, there are only two drinks with direct access: espresso or long coffee. For these drinks specifically, the user can choose to launch one or two preparations. The coffee strength adjustment wheel sits between the various buttons that make up the control panel. These two coffee machines do without a milk carafe and therefore prefer to use the services of a steam function to froth milk. The only solution for making milky coffees is to pour a little milk at the bottom of a cup, to run a coffee of varying length, according to your tastes, and to activate the cappuccino maker in order to prepare the milk froth. . Since the control panel is less sophisticated than coffee makers equipped with a touchscreen interface, on these two machines, it will necessarily be necessary to use a combination of keys to record the desired cup length or even the temperature of the drink on 4 levels. , in both cases.

Left: the Magnifica S; right: the Magnifica Evo.



In the absence of a display, you will have to rely on the indicator lights which come on when the water tank is not sufficiently supplied or incorrectly repositioned, when the grounds collector is full, when it is necessary to descale the water. machine or when there are no more beans in the dedicated bin, etc. Both automatic machines are equipped with a bean container with a small capacity of 250 g. A counterpart of the compactness of these machines. The grinding is adjusted on 13 levels. Remember that the thickness of the grind has a direct impact on the taste of the coffee: the finer it is, the stronger the taste. Alongside these bean trays, there is a trap for ground coffee, which is very practical to vary your coffee or prepare a decaf occasionally.

Magnifica Evo bean container.

The capacity of the water tank does not vary from one model to another and is kept at 1.8 l. It is located on the right side of the machine and is easily accessible by pulling it slightly towards you. If the user wishes, it is possible to add a filter cartridge, a good point when we know that lime can alter the taste of coffee.

Magnifica S.